LOW-T ALERT: Democratic Activists Launch ‘White Dudes For Harris’ Campaign – With Pete Buttigieg as Guest Speaker!

Democratic activists are launching a “White Dudes For Harris” campaign aimed at drumming up support for the party’s presumptive nominee.

The virtual meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, claims to have had over 10,000 people sign up to the campaign with a view to helping Harris defeat Donald Trump in November.

The website states:

Over 10,000 white men from all across the country are expected to join the effort this week and will be on hand to welcome Vice President Harris to the presidential race and pledge to help get her elected. Together, we aren’t going to sit around and let the MAGA crowd bully other white guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology because we understand that under MAGA everyone loses. We know that as white dudes, we have both a strong, and positive role to play in America’s shared future, and it begins with all of us cutting through the MAGA crap and reminding the folks who have co-opted American symbols what America actually means. We are excited to join together with you in this fight.

The planned launch comes after 164,000 White women broke the world record for largest Zoom call on Thursday which was joined by the likes of the singer Pink, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and actress Connie Britton. During the call, Britton is reported to have dubbed the meeting “Karens for Kamala.”

On the campaign’s X page, organizers confirmed that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would be a guest at the meeting.

Big news! We just announced that Secretary of Transportation @PeteButtigieg will be joining our first call on Monday. From a few texts yesterday morning to over 20,000+ dudes ready to elect @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/sShMUJJbNP — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) July 27, 2024

Have you ever seen anything so embarrassing?

Either way, it is clear that Democrats are aggressively mobilizing behind their candidate. The threat is real, and America’s future is on the line.