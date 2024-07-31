WATCH: Kamala Harris Supporters at Teachers’ Union Convention Left Befuddled When Asked to Name Her Top “Accomplishments”

Several attendees at Kamala Harris’ address to the American Federation of Teachers’ Convention in Houston, Texas, last Thursday were left stumped when asked to name her “accomplishments” throughout her political career.

During her address to the far-left teacher’s union, which has 1.8 million members nationwide, Harris called the election between her and President Trump a choice of “two different visions” for America. She then pledged to implement a radical left agenda should she “win” the race, including banning several firearms, implementing abortion-on-demand nationwide, and gutting voter integrity laws.

Fox News caught up with attendees during the event and asked them one simple question: What do you consider Kamala Harris’ top accomplishments?

One would think that these devoted activists, who supposedly follow politics closely, would be able to gaslight the outlet and paint Harris as a superwoman effectively. But this did not happen.

“I don’t know. She was Vice-President of the United States…I really don’t know much of what she did,” one attendee told Fox News.

“Ummm…I’m not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question,” a Harris supporter from Massachusetts said.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Others spouted platitudes while unable to name a specific policy accomplishment of Harris’.

One male attendee stated, without elaborating, “Kamala has been at the forefront of human rights, civil rights, and LGBTQ rights since she was a prosecutor in California.”

“I, uh, think, her, um, biggest accomplishment is how she fights for education,” said a female attendee.

One person, unable to name Harris’s policies, claimed her being a female VP was an accomplishment.

“First of all, right now, to have a female as VP in the White House is incredible and amazing. She has been so inspirational to so many, so I think that’s an accomplishment of hers,” she said.

Many other attendees listed her titles as California attorney general, senator, and vice president but could not state one thing she did in these roles.

“I guess she definitely made her stamp in history by being the first African American female vice president and soon to be the first president as a woman of color,” said one attendee from New York.

Just a reminder: every one of these individuals votes. Heaven help us if they get their wish because America may become unrecognizable when Harris and her party are finished.