BREAKING: RFK Jr. Has Officially Withdrawn from the Presidential Ballot in Arizona

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

Robert F. Kennedy has officially dropped out of the presidential race in the state of Arizona.

According to the New York Times, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday night that RFK Jr. had filed his paperwork to be removed from the Arizona Ballot.

The move to withdraw from the race follows previous reports circulating earlier this week from sources close to the Kennedy campaign who had confirmed that he would be giving his endorsement to Trump this Friday.

Earlier this week, RFK’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, even admitted that staying in the race only served to benefit the Harris campaign. Not only that, but the Democrats had also been undermining and subverting his campaign from the very beginning, leading the pair to seemingly decide to throw their support behind Trump.

“We run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump” she continued. “Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

It looks as if they are following through on their plan to back DJT, as the pair removed themselves from the ballot in AZ just a day before RFK is set to make his big announcement during a visit to the state on Friday.

From the New York Times:

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to withdraw from the presidential race in Arizona, a spokesman for the Arizona secretary of state’s office said on Thursday night. The move comes a day before Mr. Kennedy, an independent candidate, is set to give an address in Arizona about the future of his struggling campaign. He is expected to end his candidacy and possibly to endorse former President Donald. J. Trump following weeks of discussion between their camps, although people close to Mr. Kennedy say an endorsement is not yet certain. On Thursday Mr. Trump’s campaign announced that the former president would have a “special guest” at his rally in Glendale, Ariz., on Friday.”

