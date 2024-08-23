BREAKING: Trump Campaign Announces Mystery Special Guest Set to Join President Trump at Highly-Anticipated Arizona Rally

In what promises to be a game-changing event, President Donald J. Trump is set to electrify supporters at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday.

The 45th President will be joined by a mystery special guest, fueling widespread speculation that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be poised to make a historic endorsement of Trump’s campaign.

“President Trump will be joined by a special guest as he delivers remarks about his America First policies and his vision to lower inflation and the cost of living, secure the border, and make our cities safe again,” according to the press release.

Other special guest speakers:

Charlie Kirk , Founder of Turning Point USA

, Founder of Turning Point USA Kari Lake , Republican Nominee for US Senate in Arizona

, Republican Nominee for US Senate in Arizona Abe Hamadeh , Republican Nominee for US Congress, Arizona’s 8th Congressional District

, Republican Nominee for US Congress, Arizona’s 8th Congressional District Justin Heap , Republican Nominee for Maricopa County Recorder

, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County Recorder Andy Biggs , US Representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District

, US Representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District Jerry Sheridan , Candidate for Maricopa County Sheriff

, Candidate for Maricopa County Sheriff Eli Crane , US Representative for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District

, US Representative for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District Paul Gosar , US Representative for Arizona’s 9th Congressional District

, US Representative for Arizona’s 9th Congressional District Shelli Boggs , Republican Nominee for Maricopa County School Superintendent

, Republican Nominee for Maricopa County School Superintendent Tyler Bowyer , COO of Turning Point Action, Former COO of Turning Point USA

, COO of Turning Point Action, Former COO of Turning Point USA Riley Gaines , Former Collegiate Swimmer and Women’s Sports Activist

, Former Collegiate Swimmer and Women’s Sports Activist Mark Lamb, Sheriff of Pinal County, AZ

Sources close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign reportedly confirmed to Alex Jones that an endorsement of Trump will be made official this Friday.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, announced on the Impact Theory platform that they are contemplating dropping out of the presidential race to endorse Donald Trump.

This decision comes in the face of relentless sabotage from the Democrat Party, which has resorted to underhanded tactics to dismantle their campaign.

“You know, there are two options we’re looking at and one is, staying in forming that new party. But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump. Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” Shanahan said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also scheduled to address the nation on Friday in Phoenix at 2 PM Eastern.