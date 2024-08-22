RFK Jr.’s Running Mate Nicole Shanahan Reveals Her Democratic Friends Are ‘Terrified’ About Their Possible Trump Endorsement, Flooding Her With ‘Frantic’ Text Messages

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has revealed that Democrats are frantically texting her about reports that they are ready to drop out the presidential race and endorse Donald Trump.

Posting on the X platform, Shanahan said that these individuals were “terrified” about their movement partnering with Donald Trump to win the White House back in November and urged them to stop rigging the race against them.

She wrote:

My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails. Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump. When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, “but Trump is worse.” Here’s an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It’s a simple formula, people—get with it.

Earlier this week, Shanahan confirmed that she and Kennedy were considering dropping out the race and endorsing Donald Trump on the grounds that their continued candidacy would only help the Harris campaign.

“You know, there are two options we’re looking at and one is, staying in forming that new party,” she said during an appearance on the Impact Theory podcast.

“But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, we draw more votes from Trump” she continued. “Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

If the RFK campaign does go through with endorsing Donald Trump, the former president has hinted there may be a role for him in his White House.

“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump responded when asked whether he would invite RFK Jr. to join the administration. “I probably would if something like that would happen.”