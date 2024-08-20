WATCH: J.D. Vance Gives Hilarious Response When Asked How He is Preparing for His Upcoming Debate with Cowardly Liar Tim Walz

President Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance (R-OH) ,is not letting sick smears against his family by Democrats keep him from campaigning with joy and roasting the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

As WISN reported, on Tuesday, Vance held a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, focused on crime and safety in the Badger State. The location is particularly apt because Kenosha was the place of arguably the most violent BLM riots in 2020 following the justified shooting of armed felon Jacob Blake.

During his press conference, Vance was asked by a reporter how he is preparing himself for a debate against Minnesota Governor and pathological liar Tim “Stolen Valor” Walz, who lies about seemingly everything. The showdown is scheduled for October 1st on CBS.

Vance’s response to the question is both perfect and hilarious. Notice how the cops behind him appear to crack smiles while the crowd laughs and claps.

REPORTER: “How are you preparing for a debate with Tim Walz?”@JDVance: “Well I found a good friend from back home who embellishes and lies a lot and I’m having him stand in for Tim Walz.” pic.twitter.com/qB0UQ2VjFB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

REPORTER: I’d like to know how you are prepping for a debate with Tim Walz who has described himself as a bad debater. Who is helping you and how are you prepping? VANCE: Well, I found a good friend from back home who embellishes and lies a lot and I’m having him stand in for Tim Walz. That’s what we are doing for our debate. (chuckling) All kidding aside, what we’re going to do is we’re going to focus on policy…We’re prepared for the American people’s questions on how we’re going to make their lives better.

Conservative X users loved Vance’s humorous reply and understandably do not give Walz a chance when he and Vance meet on stage.

Sounds like J.D. will be VERY well prepeared — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) August 20, 2024

That is hilarious!! — Pat (@PatDesio) August 20, 2024

Just when you couldn’t love JD Vance more – he comes out with this. Ha!! — Nana1434 (@LeslieReneeCum1) August 20, 2024

Pretty sure Vance just won the debate there — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2024

He really made me laugh at that one! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) August 20, 2024

When you think that we couldn’t possibly like @JDVance more than we already do, he finds a way to make it happen. He’s awesome! pic.twitter.com/X5usCbVSi4 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 20, 2024

Will Walz bail just like Kamala? — Mike McG (@EffTruck) August 20, 2024

Walz running away from Vance would be in character for him because that has been his go-to response when trouble arises.