Another Lie? Tim Walz Says “Thank God for IVF” For Giving Him His Children- His Own Wife is Forced to Clarify They DID NOT Use IVF

Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz certainly has a habit of stretching the truth to try to win sympathy and voters. He’s just like us y’all!

Durning another series of baseless attacks on Republicans, he pointed to his family’s own challenges with infertility and warned that conservatives want to restrict in vitro fertilization IVF), which is something he ‘takes personally’ and has made a point of sharing in interviews.

During one such interview, Walz stated, “Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children.”

Watch:

NEW: CNN and The New York Times report that Tim Walz and his wife did not use IVF to conceive their children. Tim Walz last month: ‘Thank God for IVF, my wife and I have two beautiful children’ According to the NYT, Walz’s office sent out a letter in April that said: ‘My wife… pic.twitter.com/C96tCkdNfX — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 20, 2024

The New York Times reports that the Tim Walz for Governor campaign even sent out a fundraising mailer in April that said, “My wife and I used I.V.F. to start a family.’’

Many people have taken his remarks alluding to IVF and thanking God for the procedure to assume that that is what his family relied on to conceive their children. Because, well, that’s exactly what he said.

But, as seems to often be the case with Walz, there is more to the story.

The New York Times reports:

Several news outlets, including The New York Times, The Associated Press and The Minnesota Star Tribune, have reported that the family relied on in vitro fertilization. Fertility advocates concluded as much after hearing Mr. Walz talk. ******* But when asked if the Walzes wanted to share more details about their effort to conceive, the Harris-Walz campaign recently clarified that the couple did not rely on I.V.F. but rather another common fertility procedure called intrauterine insemination, or I.U.I. The treatments have a key distinction: Unlike I.V.F., I.U.I. does not involve creating or discarding embryos. And so anti-abortion leaders are not trying to restrict the treatment.

Watz has run with his half-truth in multiple interviews.

In early August, Walz took to X to blast Republican VP nominee JD Vance saying, “If it was up to JD Vance, I wouldn’t have a family because of IVF. Democrats are investing in prenatal care. We’re the ones that are for universal pre-K. We’re the ones that are providing school meals. I’m not gonna back down one bit on this whole family values thing. We’re making it more affordable to have children by having paid family and medical leave. Where is JD Vance’s program?”

JD Vance called Walz out for his lies, “Today it came out that Tim Walz had lied about having a family via IVF. Who lies about something like that?”

Short answer, someone who also lies about their military rank and career.

Watch:

Today it came out that Tim Walz had lied about having a family via IVF. Who lies about something like that? https://t.co/gKwUwgxHCD — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2024

In a statement to CNN, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz further clarified that she did not use in vitro fertilization to conceive.