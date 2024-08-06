Minnesota National Guard Leaders Expose Tim Walz for Stolen Valor: Lied About Rank, and Quit Upon Learning of Iraq Deployment

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, recently announced as Kamala Harris’ running mate for the 2024 election, has been accused of stolen valor by retired leaders of the Minnesota National Guard.

Retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr published a scathing letter in the West Central Tribune, exposing what they claim are significant fabrications and omissions in Walz’s military record.

Walz, who served in the US House of Representatives for 12 years before being elected governor in 2018, has long touted his military service as a key component of his public image.

The retired leaders assert it is their duty to expose what they describe as a pattern of deception regarding Walz’s military career.

Key Points from the Letter:

Reenlistment and Academy Enrollment : Tim Walz reenlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on September 18, 2001, committing to a six-year term. He was selected to attend the prestigious United States Army Sergeants Major Academy but failed to complete the course, which comes with specific obligations.

Deployment and Promotion : In late summer 2003, Walz deployed with the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion to Italy for Operation Enduring Freedom. Upon returning to Minnesota in 2004, he was conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major but did not meet the conditions required for that promotion.

Quitting Before Deployment : In early 2005, as his unit prepared for mobilization to Iraq, Walz abruptly quit, leaving his fellow soldiers without leadership. His rationale—claiming he needed to retire to run for Congress—has been challenged by the retired sergeants major, who argue he could have sought permission to run while remaining in service.

Misrepresentation of Service: The letter highlights discrepancies in Walz’s statements about his military tenure. While he claims to be the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress, critics point out that he was only conditionally promoted and subsequently reduced in rank due to his departure from the academy.

Here is a summary of the timeline detailing how Tim Walz has reportedly embellished and omitted facts about his military career:

September 18, 2001: Tim Walz reenlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard for six years. Early 2003: Selected to attend the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. Late Summer 2003: Deployed with the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion to Italy for six months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Spring 2004: Returned to Minnesota and selected as Command Sergeant Major of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion. August 5, 2004: Photographed at a protest outside a President Bush campaign rally. September 17, 2004: Conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major. Early 2005: Battalion received warning order for mobilization to Iraq. May 16, 2005: Walz retired, leaving his battalion without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer as they prepared for deployment. September 10, 2005: Reduced to Master Sergeant as he failed to meet the conditions of his promotion and dropped out of the academy. November 2005: Offered to fundraise for his battalion’s Christmas trip while they trained for deployment. 2006-2007: Battalion deployed for 22 months. Walz elected to the House of Representatives in November 2006, claiming to be the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress. November 1, 2006: Tom Hagen, Iraq War Veteran, wrote a critical letter to the editor of the Winona Daily News about Walz abandoning his unit. “Here are a couple of sentences from the letter: But even more disturbing is the fact that Walz quickly retired after learning that his unit -southern Minnesota’s 1-125 FA Battalion – would be sent to Iraq. For Tim Walz to abandon his fellow soldiers and quit when they needed experienced leadership most is disheartening.” Walz’s Response: Claimed he reenlisted for four years and retired a year before his battalion’s deployment, despite official records showing a six-year reenlistment and retirement before the end of this period.

The retired Command Sergeants Major of the Minnesota National Guard criticize Walz for quitting before his obligations were met, failing to complete the academy, and misrepresenting his service record, ultimately failing his country, state, unit, and fellow soldiers.

You can read Retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr’s scathing letter here.