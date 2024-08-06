WATCH: Coup Plotter Nancy Pelosi’s Brain Completely Breaks on Live TV While She Discusses Joe Biden’s Exit from Presidential Race

One of the key figures involved in Dementia Joe’s coup may have some cognitive issues of her own.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was a guest on CNN to discuss Biden’s unceremonious exit from the presidential race thanks to a secret coup she played a crucial role in orchestrating.

However, as she tried to tout Biden’s “work” in office during the interview, her brain broke completely, and she forgot how to talk.

PELOSI: Whether it’s (unintelligible) the first bill, the first bill, uh, uh, to protect, our uh, uh, uh, assault, uh…shots in the arm…Money in the pockets, children at school…uh, building in a way that is respectful of communities…chips and science.

WATCH:

NEW: Nancy Pelosi forgets how to talk during an interview with CNN, reveals that she and President Biden are not talking to eachother. Pelosi is believed to be one of the main conspirators who successfully forced Biden out of the presidential race. During a separate interview… pic.twitter.com/H3vmC5d2q3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2024

Pelosi went on to tell host Dana Bash that she had not spoken to Biden since he was forced out of the race but hoped to do so soon. She then refused to comment on the status of their relationship.

Pelosi concluded by touting her love for Biden, harkening back on their 40-year relationship and all that he “accomplished” in four years.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Democrats led by Pelosi, Bill Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and Barack Obama hatched a secret plot back in June before the infamous presidential debate with President Trump.

After Biden’s historically awful performance, their scheme kicked into high gear and culminated in Kamala Harris’s ascension as the official Democratic nominee.

But Pelosi at first publically tried to play the role of Biden defender, even claiming at one point that Trump rather than Biden had mental problems.

A few days later, she ditched the public facade and started openly questioning Biden’s mental state while earnestly working on sbaotaging him behind the scenes.