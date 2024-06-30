WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump, Not Biden, is the Candidate with Dementia Before Having a Senior Moment of Her Own

Unless Nancy Pelosi is a world-class actress, don’t count on her throwing Joe Biden overboard. On the plus side, America can still appreciate a bit of karma regarding liars like her.

Pelosi was a guest on CNN’s State of the Union morning show with host Dana Bash on Sunday to discuss Biden’s historically awful debate and the countless calls for him to drop out. The former Speaker not only stood firmly behind Biden in the interview but claimed President Trump was the real problem.

Pelosi attempted to gaslight CNN viewers by inferring that Trump, not Biden, was actually the one with dementia. For “evidence,” she cited unnamed “health professionals” who never once examined the 45th President.

The former Speaker then denied Trump’s truthful statement that she is an enabler while astoundingly claiming Biden is so attuned to the issues they regularly discuss policy together without difficulty.

She finished her rant by claiming Biden simply had a bad night before suddenly suffering a senior moment and freezing up for several seconds.

WATCH:

PELOSI: This is an opportunity for Joe Biden to go out there and show he has the stamina (to continue). And by the way, while the press and for some reason they don’t…there are uh, uh, health care professionals, who think that uh, Trump has dementia. That his connection, his thoughts do not go together. And you know, while he may be saying we’re enablers, we see Joe Biden up close. We know how attuned he is to the issues. I debate and discuss legislation with him, and he is right there! So, in any case, it was a bad night. Let’s not… (freezes up) … sugarcoat that. It was a bad night. It was a great presidency.

One could say God certainly has a sense of humor, particularly when it comes to people who try to fool others.