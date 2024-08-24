UPDATE: German Officials STORM MIGRANT SHELTER in Connection to ISIS Stabbing Attack in Solingen – Killer from Syria Turns Himself In!

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, an “Arab-looking” man attacked several people who were celebrating the ‘virtues’ of diversity at a major festival in Germany on Friday night.

The killer, who, as Jim Hoft revealed, was screaming “Allahu Akbar,” stabbed three people to death while wounding eight others at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, a city around 25km east of Dusseldorf. The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof, at around 9:45 PM local time.

Earlier reports revealed the horrifying mass murder was a direct result of Islamist terrorism.

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for a knife attack, saying that the assailant was one of their members.

“The perpetrator of the attack on a gathering of Christians in the city of Solingen in Germany yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State group,” said a statement from the ISIS news agency on the Telegram messaging app.

ISIS also revealed in their statement at their Amaq News site that the attack came “in revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

On Saturday, police raided an asylum center and made at least one arrest.

Special police units had joined the search for the unknown knifeman who cut the throats of revelers at a crowded festival in the western German city, killing three people and wounding at least eight others, four of them seriously. Police began raiding a home for asylum seekers in the city center of Solingen, including with special forces, the German news agency DPA reported. “We have received tips and therefore we are currently conducting police activities,” a police spokesperson said.

This should be of concern to Americans who are paying attention.

According to DHS officials in a June report, over 400 migrants were brought into the US by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network.

Border Czar Kamala Harris opened the US southern border and have flooded the US with over 12 million illegal alien migrants. They have no idea who they are and have lost track of millions.

The number does not count the million-plus illegal aliens who were not apprehended and disappeared into the nation’s interior.

This was all created by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.