UPDATE: Killer Shouted “Allahu Akbar” Before Stabbing 9 Innocents and Killing 3 at German Diversity Festival

Germany stabbing victim lays on the group following by killer shouting “Allahu Akbar” at a diversity festival.

According to an earlier report by Cullen Linebarger – A crazed man killed several people who were celebrating the ‘virtues’ of diversity at a major festival in Germany Friday night.

According to Bild, the event occurred around 9:45 P.M. local time at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, a city around 25km east of Dusseldorf. The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof.

German Police say there were no less than nine innocent people stabbed during the attack with at least three succumbing to their injuries. Emergency workers were reportedly fighting for the others.

Now there is information that the killer was shouting “Allahu Akbar” as he attacked the nine people.

The BBC covered the attack.

On Saturday morning a German reporter Tim Rohn wrote that the killer was screaming “Allahu Akbar” during the killing spree.

Exclusive: My @investigativ_de colleague @MartinLutzWELT knows the content of the police report on #Solingen . According to it, one witness said that the perpetrator shouted “Allahu Akbar”. Another said that he knew the perpetrator as a “mosque visitor” from the city. No confirmation yet.

The killer also is known to attend a local mosque.

