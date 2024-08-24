TERROR IN GERMANY: ISIS Claims Responsibility for Attack at “Festival of Diversity” Which Killed at Least Three People – Two People Including a Youth Arrested

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that an “Arab-looking” man attacked several people who were celebrating the ‘virtues’ of diversity at a major festival in Germany Friday night.

The killer, who, as Jim Hoft revealed, was screaming “Allahu Akbar,” stabbed three people to death while wounding eight others at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, a city around 25km east of Dusseldorf. Emergency workers were reportedly fighting for the others.

The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof, at around 9:45 PM local time.

Now, it appears the horrifying mass murder is a direct result of Islamist terrorism.

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that the Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for a knife attack, saying that the assailant was one of their members.

“The perpetrator of the attack on a gathering of Christians in the city of Solingen in Germany yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State group,” said a statement from the ISIS news agency on the Telegram messaging app.

ISIS also revealed in their statement that the attack came “in revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The Guardian reported a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the attack. It’s important to note the youth is NOT the assailant but may have some involvement.

Two witnesses said they saw the teen talking to the attacker before he unleashed his terror activity and said that they heard him say: “I’m going to stab everyone.”

Public prosecutor Markus Caspers said the youth at this time is suspected of “failing to report a crime.” He also stated the 15-year-old spoke with the assailant “shortly before the crime.”

A second suspect was also apprehended late Saturday. The Guardian revealed the arrest followed a police operation at a home for refugees in Solingen.

Police did not provide further details on the individual or the connection to the incident.

“The Festival of Diversity,” which marked Solingen’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was scheduled to run through Sunday. Several stages in the streets had been offering several attractions, including live music, cabaret, and acrobatics.