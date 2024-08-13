Trump Tells Elon He’s “More of a Believer” in God After Assassination Attempt

During Trump’s Monday night interview with Elon Musk, Trump shared that the assassination attempt on his life has made him more of a believer in God.

In the interview, Trump shared, “You know, I’m a believer. Now I’m more of a believer, I think.”

The 45th President added, “And a lot of people have said that to me. A lot of great people have said that to me, actually.”

“But it was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle,” added Trump.

LISTEN:

TRUMP JUST SAID HE IS MORE OF A BELIEVER IN GOD AFTER THE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT! “For those people that don’t believe in God, I think we’ve gotta all start,” Trump said. The deep state is trying to shut this conversation down! Share to make it go viral! pic.twitter.com/P94ElTe40p — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 13, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Donald Trump said he’s “more of a believer” in God after surviving an assassination attempt last month — calling the fact that only his ear was struck with a bullet a “miracle.” “It hit me at an angle that was far less destructive than any other angle,” the 78-year-old former president told Elon Musk in an X livestream conversation. “So that was the miracle — so those people who don’t believe in God, I think we got to all start thinking about that,” the Republican presidential candidate said. “You know, I’m a believer. Now I’m more of a believer, I think. And a lot of people have said that to me. A lot of great people have said that to me, actually. But it was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, during a private speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump shared he appreciates God even more after being shot.

Trump shared, “God was with me, something like that honestly makes you appreciate God even more.”

READ: