Trump and Musk BREAK THE INTERNET — 72 Million Views on X as Interview Ended, Despite Late Start Due to DDOS Attack… And Combined Conversation Reached Nearly ONE BILLION VIEWS!

This was incredible!

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump joined forces with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for what can only be described as a “major interview.” The event was nothing short of groundbreaking, bringing together two of the most influential figures of our time for a conversation that will be remembered for years to come.

Trump Crashed X

Originally scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET, the interview faced a delay due to a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack, pushing the start time to around 8:45 PM ET.

While the source of the attack remains unclear, it’s evident that certain forces were desperate to prevent this powerful exchange from taking place.

But they couldn’t stop it.

When the conversation finally kicked off, President Trump and Elon Musk delved into a wide array of topics. At one point, Musk expressed how refreshing it was to have a real conversation, contrasting it sharply with the current administration.

“You can’t have a conversation with Biden… it’s not possible,” Musk said.

Musk and Trump agreed on a critical point: if Trump does not reclaim the presidency, America as we know it is finished. They echoed sentiments that Democrats are poised to destroy the country if given another chance.

Record-Breaking Views

Donald Trump and Elon Musk didn’t just make headlines—they broke the internet. The Musk-Trump interview on Twitter Spaces smashed records, attracting 72 million views by the time it ended, and a total of 16 million viewers who tuned in to the interview.

This screengrab was taken immediately, right after Twitter Space ended.

Ten minutes later, the total number of views for those who felt the need to check on the historic interview increased to 74 million. That is equal to President Trump’s total votes in the last election!

Meanwhile, the Kamala-Harris rally in Philadelphia only garnered 15k views after six days.

Spot the difference: AFTER IN ONLY

6 DAYS: 1 HOUR: pic.twitter.com/1L24Ih2Oga — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 13, 2024

This was the most anticipated interview in history.

Now we know why the globalist elites and Democrats were so panicked that it was taking place!

In the wake of this monumental event, emails from Harris and Walz’s campaign teams reveal a state of utter panic.

They sent an email with the subject, “The two worst people you know are live this evening.”

Also, a Washington Post ‘reporter’ on Monday asked Karine Jean-Pierre what Biden is going to do to stop Trump’s live X interview with Elon Musk on Monday night.

The globalist tyrants in control of the European Union sent a letter to Elon Musk on Monday demanding the X owner censor President Donald Trump during their interview on Monday.

UPDATE: By 8 AM Eastern the interview has 156 million views!

Elon Musk posted on Tuesday morning that the combined views of his interview with Trump is nearly one billion!