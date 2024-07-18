Trump During Private RNC Speech Says “God Was With Me” During Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

President Trump, during a private speech at the Republican National Convention, shared God was with him during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived an assassination attempt.

In the video, Trump told a group of supporters at the RNC, “You say how did that happen? But I got lucky; God was with me. I tell you.”

Trump continued, “And I think, honestly, I think you appreciate God even more. Really do.”

“It wasn’t like it was a complete miss; it’s pretty terrible that that can happen,” added Trump.

“God was with me. That’s what they call a close call. That was an amazing, horrible thing. An amazing thing. In many ways it changes your viewpoint on life and you appreciate God more.” God blessed Trump. Pray this strengthens his relationship w/ Christ.pic.twitter.com/fzki9n9C16 — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) July 18, 2024

PBS NEWS: In video of the private event given to PBS News and edited for length, former President Donald Trump told a group of supporters at the Republican National Convention that surviving an attempted assassination “changes your attitude, your viewpoint toward life.” “You appreciate God even more,” he added. “This has been our best campaign and then I got shot. How does that happen?” Trump said. “Fight! Fight! Fight!” the crowd responded. “You say how did that happen? But I got lucky, God was with me. I tell you,” he said. “It wasn’t like it was a complete miss,” Trump said. “It was pretty terrible that that can happen.”

Trump speaks publicly for the first time after getting shot “God was with me.” “In many ways it changes your attitude, your viewpoint on life. And I think, honestly, I think you appreciate God even more.” God Bless @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8GwMAA5W1j — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) July 17, 2024

Just hours after surviving the assassination attempt, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

