Trump During Private RNC Speech Says “God Was With Me” During Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

by

President Trump, during a private speech at the Republican National Convention, shared God was with him during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived an assassination attempt.

In the video, Trump told a group of supporters at the RNC, “You say how did that happen? But I got lucky; God was with me. I tell you.”

Trump continued, “And I think, honestly, I think you appreciate God even more. Really do.”

“It wasn’t like it was a complete miss; it’s pretty terrible that that can happen,” added Trump.

WATCH:

Per Real Clear Politics:

PBS NEWS: In video of the private event given to PBS News and edited for length, former President Donald Trump told a group of supporters at the Republican National Convention that surviving an attempted assassination “changes your attitude, your viewpoint toward life.” “You appreciate God even more,” he added.

“This has been our best campaign and then I got shot. How does that happen?” Trump said.

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” the crowd responded.

“You say how did that happen? But I got lucky, God was with me. I tell you,” he said.

“It wasn’t like it was a complete miss,” Trump said. “It was pretty terrible that that can happen.”

Just hours after surviving the assassination attempt, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

READ:

Trump Issues New Statement on Morning After Assassination Attempt: ‘It Was God Alone Who Prevented the Unthinkable From Happening’

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.