Trump Announces Reinstatement of Discharged Military Members Over Unconstitutional COVID Mandate — Promises Full Back Pay and Formal Apology from U.S. Government

President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the campaign trail in Asheboro, North Carolina, holding his first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt against him one month ago.

With a crowd of thousands cheering him on, Trump, alongside Senator JD Vance, laid out their vision for restoring America’s global standing after the disastrous Harris-Biden regime.

Some of the highlights from the rally:

Saluting Local Law Enforcement: President Trump took a moment to honor local sheriffs on stage, stating, “You are the reason that we’re able to be here and have a safe state — and a great state.” His appreciation for law enforcement resonated deeply with attendees.

Compassion in Action: Trump comforted a member of the crowd who suffered a medical emergency.

A Record of Success: Reflecting on his first term, Trump reminded supporters of his administration’s significant foreign policy achievements: “We defeated ISIS, we killed the world’s top terrorists, we secured our borders, we achieved Energy Independence, we stood up to China, we protected Israel, we made peace in the Middle East … and we didn’t start wars.”

Critique of Afghanistan Withdrawal: Trump lamented the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan under the current administration: “Under my leadership, we were getting out of Afghanistan — but we were going to get out with dignity, pride, and with strength.” He emphasized that during his tenure, no American service members were lost in combat in Afghanistan for 18 months.

Restoring Peace Through Strength: Looking ahead to a potential second term, Trump pledged to restore America’s strength immediately after taking office: “Starting the moment I lift my hand from the Bible after taking the oath of office, I will move to restore America to maximum strength and return the world to peace.”

Border Security Accountability: Senator Vance did not hold back in his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris’s handling of border security: “As Border Czar, Kamala Harris has allowed a literal invasion of this country … If we give Kamala Harris a promotion and make her the president of the United States, the southern border is going to look like Walmart on Black Friday.”

The Stakes of This Election: Vance encapsulated the choice facing voters: “Let’s be honest, folks: mean tweets and world peace has a pretty nice ring to it — and I think we ought to bring it back.”

Also, during the rally, President Trump announced that all military members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate would be reinstated with full back pay and apology from the government.

“A thousand service members from our military for refusing their COVID vaccine mandate. They refuse to do it. We didn’t want a mandate. The mandate, you just can’t do that. I will rehire every Patriot who was fired from the military with an apology and with back pay. They will get their back pay and an apology from our government.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: President Trump has announced that all military members who were discharged for refusing the COVID mandate will be reinstated and receive full back pay, along with a formal apology from the United States Government. pic.twitter.com/wwJbvxQo6q — Larry (@LarryDJonesJr) August 21, 2024

In July 2023, Frankman resigned from service due to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s implementation and enforcement of the now-rescinded 2021 COVID-19 shot mandate.

According to the letter, “over 8,600 service members (SMs) were involuntarily discharged while the military’s total end strength fell by 60 thousand in the mandate’s first year.” For him, the damage to readiness that was caused by the shot must be addressed—and HASC Republicans have an opportunity to make it happen.

After the January 2023 rescission of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s August 2021 military vaccine mandate, service members are still suffering at the behest of its untested and unlawful implementation.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Captain Rebecca Tummers, an officer set to leave the Army at the end of August after 10 years of service. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Capt. Tummers was one of thousands of service members reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about the expedited timeline to create, test, and manufacture the vaccine.

According to her, “This rush to failure attitude did not take adequate time to identify possible negative side effects to the vaccine, nor populations that may be at increased risk of negative side effects.”

After months of declining the shot, she was “told staunchly” that she would soon forfeit her ability to earn a high evaluation if she continued to refuse the shot. The Army also threatened to separate her from service.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, many service members were coerced into receiving the shot. They were made to feel as though it were an obligation to progress, and even maintain their careers.

Lieutenant Ted Macie, an active-duty officer in the Navy Medical Service Corps and a whistleblower, revealed Department of Defense data indicating a significant rise in heart-related issues among military pilots following COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the data presented by Lt. Macie, there has been a dramatic increase in various heart-related ailments among fixed-wing and helicopter pilots. The figures show surges in conditions like hypertensive disease (36%), ischemic heart disease (69%), pulmonary heart disease (62%), heart failure (973%), other forms of heart disease (63%), and cardiomyopathy (152%) compared to the five-year average prior to 2022.

Read more: