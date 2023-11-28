U.S. Navy Medical Officer Exposes Defense Department Data Showing Alarming Increase in Heart-Related Issues Among Pilots Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Myocarditis Up by 151%, Heart Failure by 973% (VIDEO)

Since the introduction of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, The Gateway Pundit has been covering numerous studies from health professionals, revealing startling findings that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the rapid onset of heart-related problems in individuals across all age groups.

On Monday, Lieutenant Ted Macie, an active-duty officer in the Navy Medical Service Corps and a whistleblower, revealed Department of Defense data indicating a significant rise in heart-related issues among military pilots following COVID-19 vaccination.

Lt. Macie, who also serves as a Navy Health Administrator and Medical Recruiter, shared these findings in a recent video, elaborating on concerns initially raised by his wife, Mara Macie, a candidate for Florida’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Mara Macie’s social media post criticized the treatment of thousands of service members during the vaccine rollout, highlighting a deep mistrust in military leadership and calling for accountability and justice.

“So you may have seen my wife’s recent post, and I want to elaborate on that and give you an example as to why reinstatement, back pay, and apologies isn’t enough,” said Macie in a video posted on X.

In a staunch reply to Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt’s call for rehiring previously discharged service members with “full back pay, rank and an apology,” Mara Macie emphasized the deep lack of trust in military leadership among those affected by “illegal mandates.”

NO. Thousands of servicemembers were treated with “disrespect” and fired because of “tyranny,” yet citing recruitment challenges as a reason this should be a priority diminishes the sentiment. There is a complete lack of trust in the military “leadership” among those who were not only involuntarily separated, but also those who walked away (including just shy of retirement), those who fought from within but were flagged for promotion, those who didn’t want to take the shot but were coerced, and us family members who have been told that our community’s mental and physical health is important to that alleged leadership. Accountability is the only answer. Every single voice of servicemembers who suffered because of these ILLEGAL mandates should be heard before Congress. Every single military “leader” who was informed by servicemembers presenting them with the law and still did nothing should be investigated until we remove all those who put their careers above the mental and physical safety of our servicemembers and their families. When I am elected to Congress, I will lead the charge for accountability, and the investigation into those who violated their oath of office, therefore forfeiting their honorable status, in exchange for personal advancement. Justice must prevail.”

According to the data presented by Lt. Macie, there has been a dramatic increase in various heart-related ailments among fixed-wing and helicopter pilots. The figures show surges in conditions like hypertensive disease (36%), ischemic heart disease (69%), pulmonary heart disease (62%), heart failure (973%), other forms of heart disease (63%), and cardiomyopathy (152%) compared to the five-year average prior to 2022.

These revelations follow a report by The Gateway Pundit in July, which cited a leaked military study admitting a spike in myocarditis cases by at least 151% post-vaccination in the US Military.

Gilbert Cisneros Jr., the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, confirmed the increase, noting 275 cases of myocarditis in 2021, a significant rise from the annual average observed from 2016 to 2020.

In an X post, Lt. Macie wrote, “Thank you to the Congressman and woman raising concerns over the injustice of the illegal shot mandate. With that said, my wife Mara Macie and thousands of us will stop until there’s accountability, it’s the ONLY way to right the ship. The effects from this are just beginning, and to simply overlook them is a disservice to us and the country. In the video I’m covering active duty fixed wing and helo pilot heart issues from the DoD’s own numbers.”

Speaking to The Gateway Pundit, Lt. Macie said:

The responses to our concerns from the DoD have been memorandums, letters. As in a letter displaying how they confirmed the data but said it was due to the covid virus, even though all the issues start in 2021. I met with the Chief of Naval Operations and her aide. So far the only response to that is that the DMED data has been sent to the Navy IG from the CNO's office. Slow rolling everything has been the norm as well as denying anything is happening. "We'll take a look." Congress' response has been abysmal. They're more interested in going after woke things in the DoD, which as we all know is low hanging fruit that's of relatively low consequence compared to the death and injury over the illegal shot mandate. I have so much to say, so I'll leave it at that unless you need clarification. Also, my wife has been extremely active with our fight and in exposing the Florida establishment that I'm certain they won't even acknowledged our existence. They don't want us to have any credibility.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Army, as of 13 October 2022, 97% of active-duty soldiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination rate for the Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve is slightly lower, with 90% and 91% of soldiers fully vaccinated, respectively.