President Trump Leaves Podium to Hug Supporter in North Carolina Who Had Medical Emergency (VIDEO)

Trump delivered remarks on national security in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

This is President Trump’s first outdoor event since the assassination attempt last month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump delivered his speech behind a bulletproof glass partition.

President Trump slammed Kamala Harris for cooking the books after the BLS admitted that 818,000 jobs that Kamala and Joe claimed to have created do not exist.

“The Harris-Biden administration has been caught fraudulently manipulating job statistics to hide the true extent of the economic ruin they’ve inflicted on America,” Trump said.

President Trump addresses the Bureau of Labor Statistics admitting that 818K jobs that Kamala and Biden claim to have "created" do not exist: "The Harris-Biden administration has been caught fraudulently manipulating job statistics to hide the true extent of the economic ruin… pic.twitter.com/IabXACEPv2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

Trump slammed the DNC convention.

“They mentioned my name 271 times. They mentioned the economy like 12 times. They don’t talk about the border. Our great border czar doesn’t talk about the border. We’ve driven them CRAZY. They have Trump derangement syndrome,” Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ON THE DNC: They mentioned my name 271 times. They mentioned the economy like 12 times. They don't talk about the border. Our great border czar doesn't talk about the border. We've driven them CRAZY. They have Trump derangement syndrome. pic.twitter.com/8YCuwFPg5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

At one point a member of the crowd had a medical emergency.

President Trump left the podium to give the woman a hug and check on her.

This is a side of Trump the media will never show.

