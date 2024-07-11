Former Green Beret Calls Upon House Armed Services Committee to Right ‘Vax Mandate’ Wrongs

On July 10, Republican House Armed Service Committee (HASC) members were sent a letter penned by John Frankman, a former U.S. Army captain and Special Forces Green Beret.

This morning @HASCRepublicans received the attached letter requesting that they address the military readiness crisis by taking the following steps to repair the damage done to the military by the @DeptofDefense COVID VAX mandate.@RepMikeRogersAL @RepJoeWilson @RepMikeTurner… pic.twitter.com/NK63GFmYyz — John Frankman (@johny_franks) July 11, 2024

In July 2023, Frankman resigned from service due to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s implementation and enforcement of the now-rescinded 2021 COVID-19 shot mandate.

According to the letter, “over 8,600 service members (SMs) were involuntarily discharged while the military’s total end strength fell by 60 thousand in the mandate’s first year.” For him, the damage to readiness that was caused by the shot must be addressed—and HASC Republicans have an opportunity to make it happen.

Speaking to The Gateway Pundit, Frankman pointed out that “since HASC Republicans have the majority power right now, they are in a position to secure some wins for service members negatively impacted by the [now-rescinded 2021] COVID-19 shot mandate.” It is his desire for HASC Republicans to be motivated by his letter, prompting them to act in a fashion that places the service members’ interest above their own.

While he praises Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for “getting in the trenches,” Frankman admitted the Sunshine State’s congressman can only play a small part in addressing a very large problem, if he has to tackle it alone. According to him, most congressmen continue to ignore the issue and have ignored the voices of hundreds of service members impacted by the tyrannical enforcement of the mandate. These are the voices of service members who lived through the experience, he noted. “And it’s becoming more and more frustrating because we’ve been largely ignored for the past few years,” he added.

“So many of us want to work with Congress to help them find the proper solutions, but we haven’t been given a voice,” Frankman explained. For many of those who are silent, he recognizes it could be based on a lack of awareness about the gravity of the problem or that they may be busy with other issues more important to them.

Yet, a question still lingers: Is an ulterior motive keeping them from raising concerns about the COVID-19 injection’s negative impact on the military? “Are you working for the people or are there other special interests in mind?” he continued. “Is Big Pharma the issue, or could it be as simple as not wanting to admit you were wrong or that you’ve ignored the issue for far too long?”

“This letter is my plea for help and to get the ear of HASC Republicans who have an opportunity to make a difference,” Frankman shared. “It’s time for HASC Republicans to get past whatever has kept them silent in the past and start working together with us on the issue.”

“Although everyone lived through COVID and the mandates in some way, the military represents less than two percent of the population and has its own culture that many people just can’t understand,” Frankman shared. “The average person doesn’t understand the kind of pressure that can be applied to service members to follow orders even when they’re unconstitutional, so there’s a huge gap between the experiences of the American people and the experiences of service members.” And according to him, “that gap extends to most congressmen and their staffs as well.”

Frankman is hopeful that his letter will elicit a response from those who received it. As Briana Cespedes recently told The Gateway Pundit, accountability should be a priority to accompany the upgraded discharge statuses of those involuntarily separated from service.

He agreed with Cespedes, saying, “The easy, low hanging fruit for them to go for is the automatic reinstatement of service members who were discharged [for refusing the shot].” He’s surprised there is not actually a process in place for this to “automatically” occur.

Because the implementation and enforcement of the so-called vaccine trampled on the freedoms of thousands of service members, Frankman also recommends “mandating Constitutional training so every service member understand their rights and the document they take an oath to defend.”

Equally important to him is “the need for a series of congressional hearing to address the legality of the mandate, the negative effect it has had on force readiness, as well as the medical harm it has causes to some service members.” For him, “a hearing is the bare minimum [HASC Republicans] could do to help, and it costs them absolutely nothing.”

Many are making attempts to pass legislation without consulting those who can share firsthand accounts of what happened because of the mandate. “It would make the most sense for these congressmen, when they’re drafting amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), for example, to consider reaching out and speaking directly to the military constituents who have been extremely active in protecting our rights while also attempting to preserve our nation’s military as the strongest military in the world.”

In conclusion, Frankman pointed out that he and dozens of other like-minded service members and veterans would gladly provide witnesses, lines of questioning, and more for a congressional hearing to be a success. “The only thing they have to do is give us a thumbs up,” he offered.

Readers can join over 35,000 others in signing a petition to support 231 service members and veterans, like Frankman, who signed the Declaration of Military Accountability over the unlawful and harmful effects of the now-rescinded shot mandate.