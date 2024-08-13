Team Trump Responds with Brutal Roast of Phony Kamala Harris After Her Campaign Throws Tantrum Over Epic Elon Musk Interview

As Jim Hoft previously reported, President Trump held a groundbreaking interview with X Owner and legendary tech mogul Elon Musk on Monday, and the results were staggering.

The incredible success came despite a mysterious delay caused by a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack that delayed the interview for nearly an hour. Several powerful forces likely sought to stop the dynamic duo from joining forces for this historic conversation.

Phony Kamala Harris’s campaign was ENRAGED over the fact Trump was allowed to speak uncensored for two hours before 72 million viewers and sent this whiny message to their supporters while the interview was ongoing.

The meltdown continued after the interview concluded. The campaign proceeded to laughably accuse Trump of wanting to implement a far-right agenda and only wishing to represent rich folks like himself.

This morning, the Trump campaign responded to the Harris campaign meltdown with a brutal yet truthful roast of their candidate.

In just one sentence, they highlighted Harris’s greatest vulnerability: she is a total fraud who falls apart when forced to speak off script.

Understandable that Kamala’s campaign would find it confusing to listen to a presidential candidate speak off the teleprompter for more than 0 seconds.

Adding heft to Team Trump’s devastating observation, the one time Harris spoke unscripted during her three-week-old campaign was a complete disaster.

