UPDATE: TRUMP CRASHES X! LIVE STREAM IS NOW WORKING! — Musk and Trump Interview on X — Starting at 8 PM ET — Delayed by Massive DDOS Attack!

Former President Donald Trump is set to have an interview with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for a “major interview.”

The interview will be a groundbreaking conversation between two of the most influential figures of our time.

The interview will air live on President Donald Trump’s Twitter page.

8:01 PM update: The feed is not working. Overloaded. Or maybe Biden’s deep state took it down.

The interview was planned to start at 8 PM ET, but a massive DDOS attack delayed it to around 8:45 PM ET.

It is still not clear where the DDOS attack came from.

We tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today https://t.co/ymqGBFEJX0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

8:45 PM update: The feed works! The interview begins.

You can listen to the live feed here and below:

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, tech mogul Elon Musk disclosed his rationale for endorsing Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The discussion began with Fridman referencing a tragic assassination attempt on Trump, which Musk had commented on via social media.

Musk praised Trump’s display of courage following the assassination attempt, stating, “He just got shot. He’s got blood streaming down his face, and he’s fist-pumping, saying, ‘Fight.’ That’s impressive.”

It can be recalled that Elon Musk endorsed President Trump roughly 30 minutes after he was shot in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk tweeted.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

He followed up minutes later, saying, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Musk argued that the United States requires a leader like Trump, who can stand firm against tough adversaries on the global stage.

“Most people would be ducking,” he said, referring to how others might react in a crisis. “You want someone who is strong and courageous to represent the country.”

The billionaire entrepreneur didn’t shy away from acknowledging Trump’s flaws but maintained that, on balance, Trump is the better choice compared to Biden. “It was a choice of Biden… who has trouble climbing a flight of stairs, and the other one is fist-pumping after getting shot. No comparison,” Musk said.

During the conversation, Musk outlined several critical issues that are in line with Trump’s vision:

Border Security: Musk emphasized the need for a secure border as fundamental to national safety. Urban Safety and Cleanliness: He called for safe and clean cities, implying that current policies have failed to maintain urban environments. Trending: He’s Back! Trump Breaks the Internet with Post on X/Twitter Ahead of Live Interview with Elon Musk Fiscal Responsibility: Musk expressed deep concern over government spending, stating that “the interest payments on US debt this year exceeded the entire defense department spending.” He warned that if unchecked, this could lead to a fiscal crisis reminiscent of Argentina’s economic downfall. Reducing Government Size: He argued for a reduction in government size and spending to ensure that America does not take its prosperity for granted.

Tonight should be LIT!

The left is freaking out. They hate it when Republicans can speak freely.

Featured image by @Jon_Najarian