Watch What Happens When Kamala Harris Goes Off Script for the First Time as Presumptive Democrat Nominee While Biden Looks Like a Total Zombie

by
Credit: @RNCResearch

Late last night, America witnessed the whole, unvarnished view of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. It was a sad sight all around.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Russia on Thursday agreed to release four high-profile detainees – Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza – as part of an unprecedented multi-country prisoner exchange.​

Both Biden and Harris were present to greet the Gershkovich, Whelan, and Kurmasheva at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington late Thursday night. Then things got awkward for Harris when she started babbling to reporters shortly after meeting the freed prisoners.

Harris spoke to Americans off-script for the first time as the Democrats’ presumptive nominee and used the opportunity to praise Biden for his “diplomatic” skills. Or at least tried to before quickly screwing up her words.

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy.”

WATCH:

This is the real Kamala Harris, not the corporate media facade portraying her as the most exciting candidate and orator since Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Biden stood around like a total zombie, sparking even more health concerns from some.

Others thought he was befuddled by Harris’ bizarre word salad.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 