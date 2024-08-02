Watch What Happens When Kamala Harris Goes Off Script for the First Time as Presumptive Democrat Nominee While Biden Looks Like a Total Zombie

Late last night, America witnessed the whole, unvarnished view of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. It was a sad sight all around.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Russia on Thursday agreed to release four high-profile detainees – Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza – as part of an unprecedented multi-country prisoner exchange.​

Both Biden and Harris were present to greet the Gershkovich, Whelan, and Kurmasheva at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington late Thursday night. Then things got awkward for Harris when she started babbling to reporters shortly after meeting the freed prisoners.

Harris spoke to Americans off-script for the first time as the Democrats’ presumptive nominee and used the opportunity to praise Biden for his “diplomatic” skills. Or at least tried to before quickly screwing up her words.

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy.”

WATCH:

KAMALA — UNSCRIPTED FOR THE FIRST TIME: “This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy.” WHAT? pic.twitter.com/lxlhhG1xhT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2024

This is the real Kamala Harris, not the corporate media facade portraying her as the most exciting candidate and orator since Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Biden stood around like a total zombie, sparking even more health concerns from some.

Others thought he was befuddled by Harris’ bizarre word salad.

Joe Biden is gone. Absolutely freaking gone. This is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/X7ah3URMDB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2024

This dude is not there. Greeting the prisoners pic.twitter.com/L8MpKXjJc6 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 2, 2024

It’s pretty bad when Biden doesn’t even know what the hell Kamala is talking about. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 2, 2024