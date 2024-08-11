Southwest Airlines Agent Has Been Charged With Stealing $79K in Flight Vouchers

An ex-Southwest Airlines customer service agent in Missouri was charged with theft after allegedly printing $79,000 in travel vouchers.

Based on information from court records provided by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to Fox News Digital, Brooklyn Jones allegedly exploited his position as a customer service agent for Southwest Airlines between August and September 2023 to illegally obtain travel vouchers.

Jones, who worked at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, allegedly used previous passengers’ names and redeemed vouchers for himself, the complaint alleges. A discrepancy was first picked up by officers who conducted an in-house investigation before turning over the evidence to law enforcement. Jones issued a written statement confessing the allegations, court documents said. He was also willing to relinquish unused vouchers. Jones also led law enforcement to his employee locker, where he allegedly produced 119 vouchers worth about $36,300.

The ex-employee admitted to acting independently and confessed to selling vouchers on four occasions. Jones claimed to have printed $79,000 worth of travel vouchers.

Although Southwest Airlines chose not to comment, stating they defer to law enforcement, Jones still pleaded not guilty to felony theft on Thursday despite having provided a written confession.

This incident comes as Southwest Airlines grapples with ongoing operational challenges, including delays and cancellations, raising concerns about customer service during a tumultuous period for the airline.

Authorities are investigating the extent of the scheme and its potential impact on the airline and its customers.

As Southwest Airlines continues to face public criticism over its customer service issues, this latest scandal illustrates the need for accountability and integrity within the airline industry to restore public trust and ensure that such misconduct does not remain unchecked.