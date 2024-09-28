NYC School Superintendent Allegedly Warned ‘No More White Principals,’ Removed Amid Staff Complaints

Staten Island’s District 31 Superintendent, Marion Wilson, faced abrupt removal from her position amid accusations of attacking staff and declaring, “No more white principals,” The Post has learned. Wilson, who served for over three years, was ordered out of her office on September 20 and directed to report to the Department of Education’s Manhattan headquarters.

Despite her ouster, Wilson will keep her $230,000 salary and transition to a facilitator role in the Leaders in Education Apprenticeship Program (LEAP), which focuses on promoting racial equity in training future principals.

The New York Post reports,

Wilson’s removal follows mounting allegations of racially charged behavior. An insider revealed that she demeaned her own principals and staff during an unmuted Zoom or Teams call.

Screenshots of texts purportedly from Wilson circulated last year, where she wrote, “No more white principals on my watch!” and insisted, “White folks need to recognize this is not the boys club anymore. A strong black woman runs this b***h now, and they can either get on board or get out.”

Wilson Denies Claims but Faces Investigation

Wilson denied writing the texts and filed a police report, claiming she received threats due to these “false accusations.” The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force began an investigation and assigned her a police escort. However, months later, the investigation failed to identify the author, according to a spokesperson for the Special Commissioner of Investigation (SCI).

New Recordings Reveal Alleged Racial Remarks

Recently, new recordings emerged, capturing a woman identified as Wilson making racially charged statements to Black parents. In one recording, she reiterated, “I said no more white principals. I meant it.” In another, she stated, “Us Black folks got to stick together. Ain’t nobody helping us.” The DOE’s Office of Equal Opportunity received the recordings but dismissed the cases, claiming they found no substantiation, according to DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer.

SCI Investigation Ends, But New Allegations Surface

The SCI ended its case several months after the texts emerged, saying investigators couldn’t identify the author. Following this, recordings surfaced with a woman identified as Wilson making racially charged remarks to Black parents. A complainant sent the audio clips to The Post, where Wilson reportedly said, “I said no more white principals. I meant it.” In another clip, she stated, “Us Black folks got to stick together. Ain’t nobody helping us.”

The SCI didn’t investigate these recordings but referred them to the DOE’s Office of Equal Opportunity. The DOE dismissed the allegations, with spokesman Nathaniel Styer saying, “The cases involving these allegations were not substantiated.” Wilson hasn’t responded to requests for comment on the recordings.

Self-proclaimed “strong black woman” Marion Wilson is superintendent for Staten Island schools. She also hates white people and is being investigated for texts that threaten to remove white people who oppose her antiwhite agenda. pic.twitter.com/lMjtil5d4g — Way of the World (@wayotworld) March 6, 2023

Heather Jansen, a white principal, claims Wilson removed her unfairly from PS 46 in June 2023. Jansen’s discrimination lawsuit against the DOE is still pending.