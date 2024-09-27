Sharika Soal: Harris Rushes to the Border, But Arizona’s Black Voters Are Saying, ‘We’re with Trump!’

After years of ignoring the issue, Vice President Kamala Harris will finally visit Arizona’s border, but many Black voters have already made up their minds. According to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, 29% of Black voters in Arizona support Trump. This shift breaks the long-standing assumption that Democrats own the Black vote.

This trend isn’t limited to Arizona. In Michigan, 19% of Black voters also plan to vote for Trump. More African-Americans now reject the idea that they must vote Democrat. They see Trump’s record on jobs, border security, and economic opportunity as more appealing.

The New York Post reports,

New polling in the Grand Canyon State shows Donald Trump making major gains with a historically Democratic constituency, driving one of his biggest leads in any swing state.

The Suffolk University/USA Today survey conducted Sept. 21 to 24 finds the Republican nominee up 6 points against Kamala Harris.

And black voters are contributing to that 48% to 42% lead for the former president, with 29% of them backing Trump in this survey over the vice president, who has 67% support among the group.

This black support, if it manifests, would fulfill a Trump campaign goal to especially turn out black male voters. A previous USA Today poll of Michigan suggests it may not be a single-state phenomenon either; 19% of African American voters in the Wolverine State say they’ll check the ballot for Trump.

Harris’s sudden border trip feels like a desperate move. She received the “border czar” title years ago but did nothing until now. Her timing exposes a failure to take border concerns seriously. Black voters in Arizona, however, recognize this and support Trump’s direct approach.


Trump isn’t just gaining support among Black voters. He’s also closing the gap with female voters, trailing Harris by only 5 points. Harris’s approval rating stands at just 39% in Arizona. The numbers show she fails to connect with voters, regardless of gender or race.

Arizona’s shift reflects a national trend. Black voters are now seeing through empty Democratic promises. They want real solutions, and Trump offers them a proven record. While Harris scrambles, Trump delivers a clear, direct message that resonates.

Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 