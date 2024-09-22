Grandmother Mia Harris, 43, Pleads Guilty to Felonious Assault After Intentionally Shooting 6-Month-Old Granddaughter

Mia Harris / Journal News

Mia Harris, a 43-year-old woman from Ohio, has pleaded guilty to shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter, shocking her family and the community.

On December 9th, 2023, Butler County deputies responded to a call in Liberty Township about the shooting. They found Harris’s granddaughter with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency responders rushed the critically injured baby to the hospital.

Investigators revealed that Harris had first aimed at her own daughter before turning the gun on her granddaughter. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones reported that Harris missed her daughter with the first shot, pursued the family into another room, and then shot the baby.

Multiple witnesses identified her as the shooter, and Harris fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Home where the shooting of granddaughter took place / WKRC

When authorities eventually arrested her, Harris displayed a disturbing lack of remorse, stating, “That was not my grandbaby. Sorry, not sorry,” according to the Kansas City Star.

Harris faced multiple charges for the attack. However, in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, the other charges were dismissed, as stated in the plea agreement filed in Butler County court on September 17th. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 29th, where she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Mia Harris first pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in January/WKRC

The child’s family continues to grapple with the trauma as the child’s mother wrote on a GoFundMe page, “Mental health is so much bigger than what anyone talks about… This is a very hard situation for our family and has changed our lives forever.”

Gofundme Page

Residents of Liberty Township, just 25 miles north of Cincinnati, continue to struggle with the aftermath of this act of violence that shattered their sense of safety.

