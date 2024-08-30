JUST IN: Dem AG Appears To Threaten Street Artist SABO After His Brilliant Artwork Blaming Kamala For Illegal Alien Invasion Appears On Street Signs, Bus Stops In Aurora, CO

Yesterday, the internet was blowing up with a shocking video showing an illegal alien gang from Venezuela taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.

Here’s the horrifying video, shared by Fox 31 reporter Vincente Arenas:

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

MJ Ultra Truth shared this incredible interview with Danielle Jurinsky, an Aurora City co-council member who spoke with Fox News to explain the horrors citizens of Aurora, CO, are facing at the hands of an extremely violent and dangerous Venezuelan gang.

Fox News host Shannon Smith asked Ms. Jurinsky about the local gang leader “Cookie Monster,” who has literally taken over the city, and according to the Fox News host, Cookie Monster has ordered gang members to “attack police when they are confronted. The Aurora city council member confirmed that she had heard about Cookie Monster and that he was arrested and has been released. “This is no less than a complete gang takeover,” calling the gang leader’s arrest and subsequent release “An epic failure to the people of Aurora and the entire state of Colorado.”

Colorado‼️ Denver Suburbs Experiencing a ‘Complete Illegal Alien Gang Takeover!’— City Council Member Sounds the Alarm! Danielle Jurinsky, Aurora City, Co Council-member • These Venezuelan illegal alien gang known as the Tren de Aragua

are taking over block by block,… pic.twitter.com/G9YasbEYWJ — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 29, 2024

According to the New York Post, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis dismissed anger over Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings in the Denver suburb of Aurora, calling it “imagination” — despite video footage, police reports and the city’s mayor confirming it’s happening. The radical leftist governor of Colorado mocked Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky, saying, “according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.”

Two weeks ago, we shared an incredible art display on the streets and walled-off entryways to the DNC Convention with powerful messages aimed at the Marxist Democrats speaking at the event in Chicago.

The art was created by the well-known street artist Sabo. Much of his work is available for purchase on his Unsavory Agents website. Sabo relies on donations to pay rent and cover his travel expenses and materials used to create his messaging. If you’d like to help out the former US Marine with his street messaging campaign, you can make a donation HERE.

At the DNC Convention, Sabo shared his brilliant messaging on the consequences of our vote in 2024. The simple image below, that shows a shopping cart brimming with food and beverages beautifully illustrates the strong economy that all Americans benefitted from during President Trump's first term in office vs. a grocery cart used by a homeless person, which represents the out-of-control inflation which has forced many to choose between gas, groceries or rent under a Biden-Harris regime.

Colorado’s far-left Democrat AG Phil Weiser was in attendance at the DNC Convention and touted a speech given by the far-left Sheriff Chris Swanson in his X account, who stated that choosing “hope” over “hate” will “protect” citizens of America, adding that Kamala Harris, who threw away the keys to the floodgates on our southern border, will someone “go toe-to-toe with the drug cartels” and “bullies?????” that she welcomed to our communities across America.

CO AG Weiser's X post proudly boasts: “Instead of hate, we chose hope”; “we need a leader to protect, serve, and unify us”; “she will go toe-to-toe with drug cartels and bullies. That’s @KamalaHarris.” - Sheriff Chris Swanson.

“Instead of hate, we chose hope”; “we need a leader to protect, serve, and unify us”; “she will go toe-to-toe with drug cartels and bullies. That’s @KamalaHarris.” Sheriff Chris Swanson. pic.twitter.com/deQ8KBtFnE — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) August 23, 2024

Yesterday, someone placed Sabo’s timely messaging at bus stops and on street signs in and around the dangerous city of Aurora, CO. Sabo's poignant artwork correctly depicts the Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, as the individual who is most responsible for the takeover of communities by illegal alien gangs across America in Aurora, CO.

The Sabo creation seen below, is made to look like a typical crossing sign and reads, “CAUTION…KAMALA’S ILLEGAL ALIENS.” It was strategically placed on “Nome St.” where the viral video showing the Venezuelan gang taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, CO.

Another Sabo sign, seen posted at a bus stop, depicts how Democrats have pushed the black community to the back of the bus, while prioritizing “Kamala’s Migrants.” Most Americans who are paying attention, now recognize that the invasion of America was never about helping the less fortunate, but instead, about registering tens of millions of citizens of foreign nations to vote in our elections. The messaging from the Democrat Party has been crystal clear—the Democrats welcome you to the US, in return we expect your votes.

The far-left CO AG Phil Weiser, who has come under fire for allowing Colorado to become infiltrated with violent illegal alien gangs, wasted no time issuing a not-so-veiled threat against the street artist Sabo, who clearly shares an opposing view to that of the weak-kneed attorney general.

While AG Weiser has yet to tweet about the viral video shared across social media showing a Venezuelan gang takeover of an apartment complex in Aurora, CO, he was quick to address Sabo's artwork seen in and around the streets of Aurora, CO., calling it “appalling, illegal and hateful.” In a not-so-veiled threat, the far-left AG warned, “Hate against any of us must be treated as hate against all of us.”

This is appalling, illegal, and hateful. Hate against any of us must be treated as hate against all of us. https://t.co/rPC6To7eCF — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) August 29, 2024

George Behizy shared a video showing the Mayor of Aurora, CO, confirming that the Venezuelan illegal aliens gangs have indeed, taken over several apartment complexes and pushed out the property managers so they could extort rent from the tenants:

BREAKING: The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal migrant gangsters have indeed taken over several apartment complexes and have pushed out property managers to EXTORT rents from the tenants directly He also BLAMED the Kamala-Biden regime and said… pic.twitter.com/Vj0P7ceHg4 — George (@BehizyTweets) August 29, 2024

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk shared a video showing moms who are scared to death for their safety and for the safety of their children:

Moms in Aurora, CO are terrified to go to the public parks because they’ve been taken over by Venezuelan gangs. They only go in groups carrying pepper spray, and a taser. “This is terrifying… me and my son are too scared to go to a playground.” pic.twitter.com/6ka59fNALF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2024

Only last week, CBS News reported about the anger Aurora Police Chief Mark Hildebrand felt when watching the body cam footage of Aurora police officers being shot at when they responded to a call about a stolen vehicle.

"During this encounter, over 20 rounds were fired at our officers," Hildebrand said. "That's appalling. It's disturbing."

And frustrating, he added, as such encounters are happening more often.

"We're seeing this so much, and part of the reason why it's important to share this video is to show what our officers have to deal with," Hildebrand told CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "On any night, on any call, they can be confronted with a situation just like this.”

Aurora Police Chief Hildebrand cites the lenient judicial system as the primary reason crime is skyrocketing in the Aurora community.

Last week, APD officers tracking a stolen vehicle were attacked by several minor-aged criminal offenders. More than 20 rounds of gunfire were fired at our officers, prompting a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that traveled through portions of Aurora and Denver. Today, we are… pic.twitter.com/1yP1ePF14A — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 16, 2024

Andy Ngo shared this incredible video of the Aurora apartment complex that has been commandeered by the illegal alien gang from Venezuala.

The Aurora, Colo. apartment building is turning into a slum after Venezuelan migrants moved in. The migrants walk around brandishing guns, and there was a shooting at the complex. pic.twitter.com/l4ySsJ1NZQ — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2024

Instead of criminally prosecuting and removing these illegal alien gangs, top elected Democrat officials in the state of Colorado are focused on attacking those who are telling the truth about what’s happening in and around Denver, CO., where it’s estimated that over 40K Venezuelans have been dumped by our government. Has our country ever been more upside down?