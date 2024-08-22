EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Street Artist SABO Pays Surprise Visit to DNC Convention — Uses His Unconventional Art To Remind Dishonest Dems America’s Not Buying Their Propaganda

For decades, the revolutionary street artist Sabo has used his incredible artistic skills to deliver a clear message to the masses that exposes the lies and deceit of the woke, anti-American, anti-freedom Left.

Earlier this week, the incredibly talented Sabo headed to the sanctuary city of Chicago to deliver his counter-cultural message to the Democrats at their Marxist-Democrat convention.

Here is an example of Sabo’s work:

Five years ago, Sabo’s handiwork was featured on TMZ, where the hosts appeared to get a big kick out of his remake of a billboard advertising the “Once Upon a Time” movie with pedophiles Roman Polanski and Jeffrey Epstein. The name of the movie was reworked to show “Once Upon A Time in Pedowood.”

SABO gave The Gateway Pundit exclusive first access to the photos and videos he took as he prepared to plaster his incredible artwork around the sidewalks and streets leading into the DNC Convention in Chicago.

Here’s Sabo getting ready in his hotel room for a long day of work:

America’s badass street artist SABO prepares to deliver his shock and awe campaign to radical Democrats attending the DNC Convention in Chicago. 100% of Sabo’s work is dependent upon contributions from his supporters: https://t.co/8vQpv7l9y4 pic.twitter.com/Rj7onUCTwf — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

Sabo prepares the adhesives for his artwork in his hotel room. Because he is traveling with tons of artwork on various mediums, he is forced to adapt to his environment and make the most of his makeshift workspaces:

Street Artist Sabo prepares to take over the streets of Chicago around the #DNCConvention2024 from his hotel room. Sabo’s work is 100% funded by donations: https://t.co/gfqfGTjU2C pic.twitter.com/K2qfMbmtxt — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

The self-described “Cultural Revolutionist” reminded attendees of the DNC Convention who their party has become with a powerful message at the bus stop used by Democrats who prayed at the alter of Barack and Michelle Obama, who accelerated the decline of their anti-Semitic party.

DNC Convention guests are faced w/ a list of who they’ve become, as America’s most radical leftist former U.S. Senator and border czar Kamala Harris fights to become Barack Obama’s new presidential puppet. Sabo’s bus stop artwork provides an honest look at the New Dem Party. pic.twitter.com/Rm6w7G1wUZ — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

This message, brilliantly created by Sabo, reminds black Democrats attending the DNC Convention, as well as black Americans in Chicago, that Kamala Harris is replacing them with illegal aliens in her remake of America that puts illegal alien voters at the front of the line.

SABO reminds black Democrats and black Chicago residents that Kamala Harris has moved them back to the back of the bus, as illegal aliens take a front seat in Kamala’s America! pic.twitter.com/0lktp24GJw — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

Street Artist SABO beautifully illustrates the sharp contrast in policy-making decisions with one of his most clever pieces, which can be seen around the streets of Chicago.

Street Artist SABO beautifully illustrates the sharp contrast in policy-making decisions with one of his most clever pieces seen around the streets of Chicago. #DemConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/um4vVX9t9S — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

In this video, Sabo shows the stark contrast between the freedom-loving and strong President Trump as he faces off against the weak-minded, woke governor of California, or as Sabo has lovingly named his artwork, “The Lizard of California.”

Street Artist SABO positions his General Trump (MacArthur) facing off against The Lizard King of CA, Democrat Gov Gavin Newsom in Chicago, outside of the DNC Convention. pic.twitter.com/U8dIuoVCj9 — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

Sabo reveals one of his latest edgy creations in this video, which features a knock-off the Barack Obama’s presidential portrait with his lovely wife Michelle. Sabo’s creation clearly illustrates his opinion of Michelle Obama’s true gender identity.

SABO doesn’t think Michelle Obama is being honest about her gender, and he’s sharing his opinion with attendees of the DNC Convention in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/9OPCdovgJl — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

Sabo delivers a counter message to a billboard that was already defaced with posters of Kamala’s face when he arrived.

Street Artist SABO at work, delivering a message from Donald J. Trump to Kamunist Harris… pic.twitter.com/ooWJaOhHxq — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 22, 2024

Preparing for a massive street art campaign takes an incredible amount of work. First, Sabo must create enough artwork to cover the walkways and streets leading into the DNC Convention, which is time-consuming and very expensive.

Next, he needs to make sure he has all the proper tools to hang his artwork. Then, once he arrives in Chicago, he has to come up with a plan on the fly about where he will strategically place his artwork.

Sabo also has to be very strategic about the time of day/night he displays his work. It’s important to display the art without dealing with screaming liberals who become quite angry and destructive of his messages when confronted with the truth.

Sabo’s work is 100% supported by donations. Click HERE to donate to his work, which includes helping him pay for travel expenses, art supplies, food, rent, etc.

Much of Sabo’s one-of-a-kind artwork (like the images seen below) can be purchased on his Usavory Agents website HERE.

This morning, Sabo shared a message with his friends about his adventures in Chicago on Facebook:

IN CHICAGO, SETTLING IN, I WAS SHOPPING FOR SOME FOOD AT TRADER JOE’S. PARKED THE CAR AND WAS THINKING HOW WHAT I AM DOING IS KIND OF OVER. I’VE KIND OF GROWN A BIT TIRED OF IT. I REMEMBERED THE PEOPLE EARLIER IN THE WEEK WHO WERE TRYING TO CON ME, WHICH I WOULD LOVE TO EXPLAIN, BUT THAT WOULD TAKE AN HOUR TO EXPLAIN. I WAS KIND OF DONE WITH IT ALL. SO I MADE MY WAY TO THE HOTEL AFTER WADING THROUGH A CROWD OF SOME OF LIFE’S MOST TROUBLED PEOPLE, WONDERING WHY GOD ISN’T JUST SENDING AN ASTROID DOWN TO TAKE CARE OF EVERYONE AND I MEAN EVERYONE … … … SO THEN I UNPACKED PROPERLY, PUT EVERYTHING AWAY NICE AND NEAT, LAYOUT OUT WHAT POSTERS I BROUGHT AND THEN KIND OF SMILED. I BROUGHT MORE THAN I COULD POSSIBLY PUT UP, BUT WHAT MADE ME THE MOST HAPPY WAS THAT MANY OF THEM ARE OF OLD DESIGNS. HOW COULD THIS MAKE ME HAPPY? I’M SUPPOSED TO MAKE NEW AND RELEVANT ART! THEY MADE ME HAPPY BECAUSE THEY’VE MANAGED TO STAND SOME KIND OF TEST OF TIME. THEY MEAN AS MUCH TODAY AS THEY DID EIGHT YEARS AGO, LIKE SO MUCH OF WHAT I’VE DONE THEY STILL HOLD UP AND THAT MY FRIENDS IS THE MARK OF GENIUS. PATTING MYSELF ON THE BACK … SERIOUSLY THOUGH, AFTER EVERYTHING WAS LAID OUT THE GLOOM WASHED AWAY AND ANOTHER THOUGHT CAME TO ME, THAT AFTER ALL OF THESE YEARS I’M THE ONLY ONE ON OUR SIDE STILL DOING THIS. THERE ARE MANY REASON WHY THAT IS, BUT THEY DON’T MATTER, WHAT MATTERS IS THAT THAT IS THE CASE. EVERYONE ELSE WAS A DAY-TRADER, I WAS AND AM THE ONLY PRO. I COMPETE WITH SHEPARD FAIREY, I COMPETE WITH ROBBIE CONAL. WE MAY NOT BE ON THE SAME POLITICAL TEAMS BUT THEY ARE THE REAL DEAL AND AFTER ALL OF THESE YEARS, AFTER SHEPARD AND ROBBIE QUIT PUTTING UP THEIR ART AND HIRE OTHERS TO DO IT FOR THEM, MY DUMB ASS IS STILL GETTING HIS HANDS WET. AND THAT MADE ME SMILE. IN THE END I’VE CARVED MY MARK IN THE POLITICAL ART WORLD AND NO ONE CAN TAKE THAT AWAY ANY MORE THAN THEY CAN TAKE AWAY MY EAGLE, GLOBE AND ANCHOR. BUT DAMN I AM TIRED. Sabo also posted an image of his work at a bus stop in Chicago and mentioned that the Gateway Pundit would be writing about the art show he gifted Democrats with at the DNC Convention: SABO DOES THE DNC IN CHICAGO … LOCATED AT A BUS STOP IN CHICAGO. HOPEFULLY, THE GATEWAY PUNDIT IS PUTTING TOGETHER A NICE PIECE OF SOME OF THE THINGS I DID WHILE I WAS HERE. WE’LL KNOW TOMORROW.

THIS CAME DOWN IN HOURS. I SAW BLACK OBSERVERS SHOCKED WHEN THEY SAW THIS. SOMEONE WASN’T HAPPY WITH IT.

Artist Shepard Fairy, who created the iconic image of Barack Obama that was used during his 2008 campaign, created a similar portrait of Comrade Kamala. The image of Kamala is a kinder and gentler version of America’s border czar, with the slogan “Forward” scrolled across the bottom.

Twitter user Sara Radovanovitch shared the image on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a reminder that the artist Shepard Fairy, “who’s always created openly Marxist propaganda art,” jumped on the “Kamala marketing train.” In her tweet, Ms. Radovanovitch refers to Fairy as “another tool of the establishment, masquerading as a revolutionary street artist.”

It’s no surprise that Shepard Fairy, who’s always created openly Marxist propaganda art, would jump on the Kamala Harris marketing train.

He’s just another tool of the establishment, masquerading as a revolutionary street artist. pic.twitter.com/qs94PWNDwe — Sara Radovanovitch (@the_cats_meowww) August 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the actual revolutionary street artist, Sabo, shared his own version of the “Forward” poster on the streets of Chicago, just outside of the DNC convention.