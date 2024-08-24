Social Media Users Destroy the Harris-Loving Siblings of RFK Jr. After They Release Cruel Statement Trashing Their Own Brother For His Brave Endorsement of President Trump

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr officially endorsed Donald Trump for President in a beautiful speech Friday afternoon. Following the speech, RFK Jr. joined Trump at the 45th President’s rally in Glendale, where he was given an epic welcome.

Conservatives were thrilled over RFK Jr.’s bold decision and Trump’s successful dealmaking. Even CNN pointed out how this alliance could play a key role in saving America from a communist Kamala Harris regime.

CNN on RFKJr swing state polling numbers. This is huge! It’s more than the margin between Harris and Trump. pic.twitter.com/QwShqjYwIN — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) August 24, 2024

Not surprisingly, liberals across the country melted down, perhaps sensing the chances of a Trump return to the White House just increased. One group of leftists was particularly incensed: RFJ Jr.’s own siblings.

Right after RFK Jr. endorsed Trump, they stabbed him in the back with a vile statement, accusing him of betraying the values that their father held dear.

The statement, signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, and Kerry Kennedy, reads as follows:

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

Social media users were incensed by the betrayal by RFK Jr.’s own family and unleashed a series of stinging responses:

Kennedys that leave women to drown in rivers are apparently not as bad to the family as Kennedys that endorse Donald Trump. https://t.co/mJJNITH7sg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2024

Betraying your own brother speaks to your character, not his. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 23, 2024

The fact that you’re betraying your own brother speaks volumes about your character. Your father and uncle would be rolling in their graves if they saw what you’ve become. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) August 23, 2024

You’re despicable human being.

RFK Jr. is now MAGA deal with it, princess — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 23, 2024

