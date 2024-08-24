Democrats Freak Over RFK Jr.’s Epic Trump Endorsement as Harris Campaign Calls Him ‘Failed Fringe Candidate’

Democrats are furious at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to endorse Donald Trump.

During an incredible speech on Friday in which he exposed the corruption at the heart of the Democratic Party, Kennedy confirmed that he would be suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Address to the Nation https://t.co/Wf4xt12GSX — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 23, 2024

However, his decision true a bitter reaction from both Harris campaign, who dismissed him as a “failed fringe candidate.”

RFK supporters would do well to note the sheer arrogance of this statement. pic.twitter.com/4aFiDj2ssF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 23, 2024

Members of the Kennedy family, known for their shameless disloyalty and disdain for their brother, also released statement reiterating their support for Harris.

The Kennedy family’s loyalty to the Democrat Party is more important than their loyalty to their own brother. Depraved. pic.twitter.com/2Mkeu3he36 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 23, 2024

Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison called the two men “narcissistic, self-absorbed and delusional lunatics.”

Trump and RFK… these two narcissistic, self-absorbed, and delusional lunatics deserve each other. https://t.co/LbCNWsCvhd — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) August 23, 2024

Also those frothing at the mouth was the sports commentator turned left-wing lunatic Keith Olbermann, who described his “old friend” as a “f**king anti-American disaster.”

To my old friend @RobertKennedyJr: You’re a fucking anti-American disaster — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 23, 2024

The Atlantic magazine ran a piece accusing Kennedy of supporting an “anti-democratic, protofascist personality cult.”

Director of Fish and Wildlife in a Trump Administration?

DEA? RFK Jr. Was My Drug Dealer – The Atlantic https://t.co/rjyizj66yU — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 23, 2024

Bulwark editor Bill Kristol compared it to a pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

The Trump-Kennedy Pact occurs on the 85th anniversary of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 23, 2024

Former Obama henchman David Axelrod tried to suggest Kennedy has let his father down.

Robert F. Kennedy was my political hero. He battled fiercely & eloquently against poverty, injustice and for economic fairness.

Sadly RFK Jr, who made a rambling exit from the race today, proves that sometimes an apple DOES fall far from the tree…in this case, down a hill and… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 23, 2024

Left-wing activist Aaron Rupar thanked CNN for cutting Kennedy off before he made his endorsement.

CNN cuts bait with RFK’s speech before he even gets around to endorsing Trump because he’s going on and on and on. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/CRn5hLJfDS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

The so-called “liberal Christian” campaigner John Pavolitz compared it to “E. coli endorsing diarrhea.”

RFK Jr endorsing Trump is like E. coli endorsing diarrhea. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 23, 2024

The Republicans Against Trump account cited RINO Republican strategist Karl Rove to make the case against Kennedy’s views on Ukraine.

Karl Rove SLAMS RFK Jr. “He defends Russia in Ukraine; it’s all Ukraine’s fault Russia invaded them and killing its people. I mean, this guy’s a nut.”

(July 2023)pic.twitter.com/ykPXBkURSL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 23, 2024

Kennedy’s former running mate Nicole Shanahan revealed on Friday that “terrified” Democrats had been flooding her with frantic text messages urging them not to go through with the endorsement.

Behind their fiery rhetoric, Democrats are indeed deeply concerned. Polling data is already suggesting that Kennedy's endorsement may even prove pivotal in November.

Whichever way one spins it, this was a good day for the Trump campaign.