Democrats Freak Over RFK Jr.’s Epic Trump Endorsement as Harris Campaign Calls Him ‘Failed Fringe Candidate’

Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flicker

Democrats are furious at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to endorse Donald Trump.

During an incredible speech on Friday in which he exposed the corruption at the heart of the Democratic Party, Kennedy confirmed that he would be suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.

However, his decision true a bitter reaction from both Harris campaign, who dismissed him as a “failed fringe candidate.”

Members of the Kennedy family, known for their shameless disloyalty and disdain for their brother, also released statement reiterating their support for Harris.

Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison called the two men “narcissistic, self-absorbed and delusional lunatics.”

Also those frothing at the mouth was the sports commentator turned left-wing lunatic Keith Olbermann, who described his “old friend” as a “f**king anti-American disaster.”

The Atlantic magazine ran a piece accusing Kennedy of supporting an “anti-democratic, protofascist personality cult.”

Bulwark editor Bill Kristol compared it to a pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

Former Obama henchman David Axelrod tried to suggest Kennedy has let his father down.

Left-wing activist Aaron Rupar thanked CNN for cutting Kennedy off before he made his endorsement.

The so-called “liberal Christian” campaigner John Pavolitz compared it to “E. coli endorsing diarrhea.”

The Republicans Against Trump account cited RINO Republican strategist Karl Rove to make the case against Kennedy’s views on Ukraine.

Kennedy’s former running mate Nicole Shanahan revealed on Friday that “terrified” Democrats had been flooding her with frantic text messages urging them not to go through with the endorsement.

RFK Jr.’s Running Mate Nicole Shanahan Reveals Her Democratic Friends Are ‘Terrified’ About Their Possible Trump Endorsement, Flooding Her With ‘Frantic’ Text Messages

Behind their fiery rhetoric, Democrats are indeed deeply concerned. Polling data is already suggesting that Kennedy's endorsement may even prove pivotal in November.

Whichever way one spins it, this was a good day for the Trump campaign.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 