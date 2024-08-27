Robert Kennedy Jr. Will Stay on Wisconsin Ballot After Election Commission Defies His Own Request for Removal

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to remain on the ballot in Wisconsin for the upcoming election, despite his own request for removal.

For months, Democrats have been scheming to keep Kennedy off ballots across the nation, fearing his independent candidacy could siphon crucial votes away from Kamala Harris.

Kennedy’s decision to withdraw from the ballots in 10 crucial swing states, while keeping his name in the red and blue states, is a shrewd and calculated move. He’s making sure his presence doesn’t inadvertently hand the election to Kamala Harris.

By staying on ballots in states where his presence will hurt Harris and pulling out where it could hurt Trump, Kennedy is playing the game smarter than the Democrats anticipated.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me,” during his press conference.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) refused Kennedy’s request to be removed from the state’s ballot. The commissioners, citing state law, voted 5-1 to keep Kennedy on the ballot, along with two other independent candidates, WKOW reported.

According to WEC, state statute prevents a candidate from declining nomination after filing.

Some commissioners were clearly uncomfortable with the idea, attempting to block Kennedy’s placement on the ballot. But their efforts failed miserably, ending in a 3-3 deadlock.

The decision comes a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Green Party candidate Jill Stein can remain on the 2024 presidential ballot.

Earlier this month, the Democrats filed a complaint to keep Jill Stein off the ballot in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin.

Jill Stein has angered the Democrat elitists with her bid for the White House since she is seen as a “spoiler.”

Dr. Stein took thousands of votes away from Hillary Clinton in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016.

It is not just Wisconsin. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that RFK Jr. will remain on Michigan’s 2024 presidential ballot despite suspending his campaign.

“Minor party candidates cannot withdraw, so his name will remain on the ballot in the November election,” said Jocelyn Benson’s office.