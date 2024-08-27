BREAKING: Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Says RFK Jr. Will Remain on 2024 Ballot in Crucial Battleground State Despite Suspending His Campaign

by
Robert Kennedy Jr. sheds tears as he suspends his campaign, citing relentless attacks from the left.

RFK Jr. will remain on Michigan’s 2024 presidential ballot despite suspending his campaign.

In a Phoenix press conference last Friday, Robert Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed President Trump.

RFK will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala, and he will remove himself from ballots in states where his presence hurts Trump.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me,” RFK Jr. said

A spox for Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, told Axios that RFK Jr. cannot withdraw his name from the ballot.

“Minor party candidates cannot withdraw, so his name will remain on the ballot in the November election,” said Jocelyn Benson’s office.

Jocelyn Benson however fought to keep far-left candidate Cornel West off the Michigan ballot.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

RFK Jr. is the nominee for the Natural Law Party in the state of Michigan.

“The Natural Law Party held their convention to select electors for [RFK Jr.]. They cannot meet at this point to select new electors since it’s past the primary,” Jocelyn Benson’s spox said.

RFK Jr. voters move overwhelmingly to President Trump which is why Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State is keeping Kennedy on the ballot in a crucial battleground state.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 