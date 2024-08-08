Rep. Dan Goldman Admits There Are Anti-Semites in the Democratic Party

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) admitted in a statement Tuesday night that there are anti-Semites in the Democratic Party.



File screen image.

Goldman said the anti-Semites waged a public campaign against fellow Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to prevent him from being picked by Kamala Harris for her vice presidential running mate because he is Jewish. Goldman added he did not believe Harris gave into that campaign when she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz instead of the favored Shapiro.

Goldman’s admission of a powerful anti-Semitic faction within the Democratic Party is a stunning turn around for a party that just eight years ago falsely smeared Republicans as Nazis who deserved to be punched.

The admission is also in stark contrast to the bold, forceful denunciation of racists and bigots by 1996 Republican presidential nominee Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas who said at his acceptance speech on August 15, 1996:

The Republican Party is broad and inclusive. It represents — The Republican Party is broad and inclusive. It represents many streams of opinion and many points of view. But if there’s anyone who has mistakenly attached themselves to our party in the belief that we are not open to citizens of every race and religion, then let me remind you, tonight this hall belongs to the Party of Lincoln. And the exits which are clearly marked are for you to walk out of as I stand this ground without compromise.

Goldman’s statement did not call for the anti-Semites to be expelled from the Democratic Party, instead he meekly said it is “unacceptable and regrettable”:

Gov. Tim Walz is a fantastic pick by @kamalaharris for VP. I’m confident his selection had nothing to do with the antisemitic campaign against Gov. Shapiro by some in our party. We must save our democracy by electing the #HarrisWalz ticket in November. My full statement below: Governor Walz is an outstanding selection for Kamala Harris’ VP nominee. He is a veteran, a teacher, a coach and a bipartisan deal-maker- serving first as a pro-Israel independent- minded member of Congress and recently as the unifying and effective Governor of Minnesota. Governor Walz has passed critical reproductive freedom legislation, commonsense gun safety reforms, and enacted programs that uplift working families, all of which can serve as models for federal legislation we must pass. While the public antisemitic campaign from some within the Democratic Party against Governor Josh Shapiro was unacceptable and regrettable, I am confident after a number of conversations today that Vice President Harris was not influenced by them in her selection of Governor Walz. I look forward to doing everything in my power to ensure that we elect the Harris-Walz ticket and defeat the MAGA extremist ticket of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance on November 5th.

Gov. Tim Walz is a fantastic pick by @kamalaharris for VP. I'm confident his selection had nothing to do with the antisemitic campaign against Gov. Shapiro by some in our party. We must save our democracy by electing the #HarrisWalz ticket in November. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/VFQo8DWH43 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 7, 2024

It is also notable that it took several conversations for Goldman to feel assured Harris’ decision was not swayed by anti-Semitism and that he could not simply say, ‘of course Harris would not give in to bigots.’

Democrat activist Van Jones said on CNN on Tuesday (CNN transcript excerpt):

So, here’s the challenge you’ve got in this party, and people don’t want to talk about it, but we’ve got to talk about it. On the one hand, you have a lot of young people who are concerned about Gaza. You have a lot of Muslims and Arabs and others. They have not felt seen by the Biden administration. You start right here in that ‘genocide Joe’ that was building. And so those folks needed to have a candidate that they could feel comfortable with. This helps them in that regard. But you also have anti-Semitism that has gotten marbled into this party. You can be for the Palestinians without being an anti-Jewish bigot. But there are some anti-Jewish bigots out there. And there’s some disquiet now, and there has to be, how much of what just happened is caving into some of these darker parts in the party. So, that’s going to have to get worked out. It’s going to have to get talked through. But I tell you what, if you have a Josh Shapiro who says, you know what, I give this my stamp, I give this my support, I believe in this ticket, that’s going to help a great deal. And Josh Shapiro has a magnificent future in this party regardless, but it’s mostly positive. You’re seeing mostly enthusiasm, but there is some disquiet conversations we’ve got to have inside this party.

Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her "caving in to some of these darker parts in the party" in terms of appeasing "anti-Jewish bigots" that have "gotten marbled into this party." pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024

Notable that Jones does not call for the anti-Semites to be expelled from the Democratic Party, he just says, “that’s going to have to get worked out. It’s going to have to get talked through.”

On Wednesday morning, Goldman tried to clean up his admission by comparing how many Jewish senators and congressmen are in each party.

Before Trump and Republicans lecture Jews about which party is more friendly to us, let’s look at which party actually elects Jews: 26 Jewish Members of Congress

Dem: 24

GOP: 2 9 Jewish Senators

Dem: 8

Ind: 1

GOP: 0 So please spare me the patronizing lectures. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 7, 2024

The proper comparison is to anti-Semites. Democrats have the Squad, Republicans do not.

Will Kamala Harris make a Bob Dole type address at the DNC convention this month? Or is she afraid to splinter the party and lose the votes of the anti-Semite wing so close to the presidential election?