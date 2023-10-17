Blinken Announces Biden Trip to Israel on Wednesday

Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced after a marathon meeting (almost 8 hours) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet at the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The White House followed with a statement that Biden will also visit neighboring Jordan afterward (statement at end of article.)

Blinken said the purpose of the visit is to “reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel”, make clear Israel has the right and duty to defend itself and to send a “crystal clear message” to state and non-state actors looking to take advantage of the crisis to attack Israel: “Don’t.” Biden will also focus on securing the release of the hostages being held by Hamas, he will receive a “comprehensive brief” on Israel’s war aims and strategy” and how Israel’s plans will “minimize civilian casualties” and help get humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

#WATCH | Israel: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken says "US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel.… pic.twitter.com/fdWaEhma3K — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

Biden’s trip comes as the United States is sending more military assets to the region. One carrier group is on station in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea with a second under way from Norfolk headed to join it off the coast of Israel in about a week. Military jets have been ordered into the area and 2,000 Marines have been told to prepare for deployment (NBC News excerpt):

About 2,000 U.S. troops have been put on prepare-to-deploy orders for possible support to Israel, according to a defense official. The troops are not being sent anywhere yet, nor would they necessarily go to Israel or Gaza. If they were deployed, they would go to a nearby country to be prepared to support Israel in the war against Hamas, the official said. These who received the orders were already on 96-hour prepare-to-deploy status, which has now been shortened to 24 hours.

Late Monday Politico’s Paul McCleary reported more naval assets are en route, “NEW: Two US ships – USS Bataan and Carter Hall with hundreds of Marines aboard – are moving from Persian Gulf toward Eastern Mediterranean “in case they’re tasked with assisting” in US ops off Israel coast, defense official says. (Confirming original CNN report)…The ships could be joined by the USS Mesa Verde which is already in the Med. It left port in Spain Monday morning. Up to 2,400 Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit could be off Israel coast in days.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) announced Monday evening she is traveling tomorrow to Israel, “It’s more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel. Tomorrow I’m traveling to Israel for a solidarity mission to meet with diplomatic leaders & communities devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks. New York will always stand with Israel.”

It’s more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel. Tomorrow I’m traveling to Israel for a solidarity mission to meet with diplomatic leaders & communities devastated by the horrific Hamas attacks. New York will always stand with Israel. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 17, 2023

