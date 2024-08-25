Pure Class: RFK Jr. Responds After a Few Kennedy Family Members Release Cruel Statement Following His Endorsement of President Trump (Video)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed Donald Trump for President and joined Trump at a rally in Glendale, where he was given a thunderous and enthusiastic welcome.

While many in the MAGA movement were thrilled with the endorsement and his pledge to help President Trump fight the Deep State, some members of his family publically issued a cruel statement criticizing his decision.

The statement, signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, and Kerry Kennedy, read:

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

RFK Jr. joined Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” and responded with class to the family drama.

“You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he’s been a family friend for many years,” Kennedy told Bream.

“My family is – I understand that they’re troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other.”

“They’re free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me.”

He concluded, “I think we all need to be able to disagree with each other and still love each other.”

Watch: