Olympics Committee Defends its Decision to Allow Two Boxers with Male DNA to Compete at Women’s Boxing: “Every Person Has the Right to Practice Sport Without Discrimination”

The Olympics is marred with controversy after allowing two boxers —Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting and Italian Angela Carini— who have been disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing gender eligibility tests, to compete in the women’s category at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During the Olympic boxing qualifiers, Lin Yu-Ting decisively defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova with a 3-0 scoreline, while Angela Carini ended her bout against Algeria’s Imane Khelif in just 46 seconds.

Both victories have drawn intense scrutiny given that both athletes were previously disqualified from the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi due to their failure to meet eligibility criteria.

The IBA has made it clear that these athletes possess competitive advantages over their female counterparts, a claim supported by rigorous testing protocols.

“This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition,” the IBA said in its press release.

The IBA added, “Our Committees have rigorously reviewed and endorsed the decision made during the World Championships. While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games. The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.”

In response to mounting criticism, the IOC issued a statement defending its position. "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination," they declared.

The IOC insisted that all athletes participating in the boxing tournament comply with eligibility regulations based on their passports and that these rules had been consistently applied during qualification events across various international competitions.

However, this defense has done little to quell outrage among advocates for women's sports who argue that allowing individuals who do not meet gender eligibility requirements undermines female athletes' rights and opportunities.

