International Boxing Association Breaks Silence and Slams Olympic Committee After Allowing Boxers Who Failed Gender Tests to Compete at Paris Olympics 2024

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has issued a scathing statement aimed at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding its controversial eligibility guidelines for transgender athletes competing in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

The IBA’s remarks come in the wake of a shocking boxing match that has ignited fierce debates about fairness and safety in women’s sports.

In a match that lasted just 46 seconds, Italian boxer Angela Carini faced off against Algerian athlete Imane Khelif.

Carini was quickly overwhelmed, succumbing to two powerful punches before dropping her helmet and calling the situation “unjust.” The scene escalated as Carini fell to the ground in tears, refusing to shake hands with Khelif.

In response to the controversy, the International Boxing Association (IBA) has issued a statement addressing recent media reports about the athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif, particularly regarding their participation in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan—both of whom are not 'transgender'—competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and have won medals at previous world boxing tournaments. However, last year, the International Boxing Association, the governing body for the sport, disqualified Khelif and Lin during the tournament, according to Slate.

The IBA's criticism extends to the IOC's allowance of athletes with potential competitive advantages, calling into question not only fairness but also athlete safety. The association urged stakeholders and interested parties to seek clarification directly from the IOC regarding its policies.

Read the full statement below: