Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, previously disqualified from the 2023 Women’s Boxing World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria, secured a decisive victory against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova.

The match, which took place on Friday, saw Lin dominate Turdibekova with a 3-0 decision, with each judge scoring every round in favor of Lin.

Taiwans Lin Yu-Ting, a man who failed a gender test and was barred from competing in the 2023 World Championships, left Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova

Lin’s win comes after another match, where Italian boxer Angela Carini faced off against Algerian athlete Imane Khelif, who lasted only 46 seconds.

Carini was quickly overwhelmed, succumbing to two powerful punches before dropping her helmet and calling the situation “unjust.” The scene escalated as Carini fell to the ground in tears, refusing to shake hands with Khelif.

Lin’s participation in the Olympics has sparked debate, given her history, similar to Khelif, neither of whom is ‘transgender.’ Both were born women but have XY chromosomes, which are typically associated with male DNA, and were found to have high testosterone levels.

The IBA has issued a scathing statement aimed at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concerning its eligibility guidelines for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The IBA emphasized the importance of maintaining competitive fairness and questioned the IOC’s differing regulations, which have allowed Lin and Khelif to compete despite their previous disqualification.

