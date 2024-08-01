“This is Unjust!” – ‘Biological Male’ Boxer Viciously Beats Female Opponent and Forces Her to Quit in Tears Within Seconds at Woke Olympics (VIDEO)

This is the future Democrats led by Kamala Harris want for all female sports in America.

The Paris Olympics erupted in controversy again on Thursday after a boxing match between Italian Angela Carini and her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif.

As the Daily Mail reported, the boxing bout between Italian Angela Carini and her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif lasted just 46 seconds, with Carini dropping her helmet onto the floor while quitting and shouting, “This is unjust!”

The 25-year-old Carini then rightfully refused to shake hands with Khelif and fell to the floor bawling after just two vicious punches to the head from her Algerian tormentor, who had been banned from a significant boxing competition a year before the Olympics.

WATCH:

Carini told reporters following the bout she had never been slugged so hard in her life and was in too much pain to continue.

“I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue, Carini explained. “I’m nobody to say it’s illegal.”

“I got into the ring to fight, but I didn’t feel like it anymore after the first minute,” she added. “I started to feel a strong pain in my nose. I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

Khelif then dared to thank God for his “victory” after assaulting Carini for several seconds.

“God willing, this was the first victory,” he boasted. “God is willing me to the golden one.”

As Fox News notes, Khelif previously failed a gender eligibility test back in 2023. The Algerian was disqualified during the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, India.

Reuters revealed that Khelif tested positive for having high levels of testosterone during the competition. Despite this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave Khelif the green light to “compete” in Paris against females despite the inherent dangers.

Certified MD Ophthalmologist & PhD research scientist Houman David Hemmati claimed Khelif has likely a condition such as Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS) or Swyer Syndrome.

He wrote, “The difference between transgender athletes and athletes with disorders of sexual differentiation (DSD) is significant. Transgender athletes are individuals whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth, involving a psychological and often medical transition process. On the other hand, athletes with DSD, such as those with AIS or Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), are born with atypical chromosomal, gonadal, or anatomical sex development.”

“Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS) is a condition where individuals have XY chromosomes but are resistant to male hormones (androgens) due to a mutation in the androgen receptor gene. As a result, they develop external female anatomy despite having male chromosomes and are raised and identify as females. Many do not even know they are chromosomally “male” until they experience infertility as adults!” he added.

X Owner Elon Musk weighed in following the travesty:

