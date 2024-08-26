New Video Shows Capitol Police Officers Interacting with Suspected J6 Pipe Bomber — Allowed Hoodie-Wearing Operative to Walk Free Despite Suspicious Activity

Newly surfaced video footage has shown Capitol Police officers interacting with a hoodie-wearing individual suspected of planting pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters on January 5, 2021.

On January 5, 2021, two pipe bombs were planted outside the RNC and DNC offices in Washington, D.C.

The following day, the U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown after authorities discovered these dangerous devices. The FBI has since released multiple videos of the suspect but has yet to apprehend anyone.

The Blaze Media reported before that the person who discovered the pipe bomb at the Democrat National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, was a United States Capitol Police plainclothes officer. The bomb-sniffing dog that was brought to the location earlier in the day didn’t detect the bomb.

Multiple congressional staffers familiar with the investigation confirmed to Blaze Media that despite months of the FBI stonewalling congressional committees’ inquiries, they now know the identity of that individual — previously only identified as a “passerby.”

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month that a new video from January 6 shows a police officer carrying a bag toward the location of the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ at 12:51 pm on Jan. 6—just 15 minutes before the ‘explosive device’ was discovered by another officer.

Despite being caught on camera, the individual responsible for this serious security breach remains at large. A whistleblower from within the FBI disclosed in 2022 that critical information regarding the investigation was being withheld from the public.

In May 2023, the FBI finally offered a $500,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the alleged bomber. However, many are questioning whether they should be looking closer to home—specifically at who was on duty that night.

Kyle Seraphin, an FBI whistleblower, reported that technicians involved in examining the devices claimed they were inoperable. This has led some to suggest that the entire operation could have been a ploy orchestrated by elements within the “Deep State” to undermine Trump supporters and create chaos during what was supposed to be a peaceful protest.

In letters sent to the FBI by Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Bill Posey (R-FL), concerns have been raised about a possible cover-up.

The lawmakers demanded an update on the investigation, emphasizing that the FBI may possess crucial information—including the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle—that could lead to an arrest.

According to reports from Blaze News, Capitol Police officers encountered the suspected bomber near two squad cars for nearly three minutes on January 5 but failed to detain or question him. Instead, they allowed him to return to the vicinity where he allegedly completed his task of planting explosives.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blaze reported: