REVEALED: Person Who Discovered J6 Pipe Bomb in Washington DC Was an Undercover Capitol Police Officer

Over three years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters. The alleged bomb was safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI continued to drip out new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot in the months following the incident.

A whistleblower stepped forward in 2022 and disclosed that the FBI was withholding information on the investigation.

In 2023 the FBI finally offered a $500,000 reward for information on the alleged bomber. Maybe they need to check who was on duty that night?

The FBI still can’t find the person who planted the bomb. This same FBI and DOJ announced they will start arresting Trump supporters who stood outside the US Capitol on January 6. For some strange reason the FBI can find Trump supporters in a crowd of tens of thousands but not the mysterious bomber who was walking alone at night planting bombs.

Last May, FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin says the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable.

It was likely just a propaganda operation used to attack Trump supporters. Who would ever do such a thing?

Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Bill Posey (R-FL) sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last year, demanding an update on the case of the J6 pipe bomber.

Rep. Jordan’s letter highlighted a crucial detail that has come to light: the FBI may possess information about the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

“As part of our oversight investigation into the pipe bombs placed near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee on January 5, 2021. At the start of the 118th Congress on January 17, 2023, we reiterated this request. To date, you have failed to comply,” reads the letter.

The committee’s interest in the investigation was sparked by a whistleblower disclosure from a senior FBI official, which raised questions about the “unusual” nature of the FBI’s investigative efforts.

According to the letter, a former FBI agent who worked on the investigation indicated that the FBI had linked the suspected pipe bomber to a MetroRail SmarTrip Card. The individual used this card to travel through the Washington Metro system to a stop in Northern Virginia.

The FBI then used the security camera footage from the Northern Virginia Metro stop to identify the license plate of a car associated with the suspect. However, the FBI has yet to identify the suspect, despite these leads.

One former FBI assistant director observed, “[it just doesn’t add up … [t]here’s just too much to work with to not know who this guy is.”

BREAKING: GOP Rep. @Jim_Jordan sends letter to FBI demanding J6 pipe bomber update Get this – the FBI *knows the license plate of the suspect’s car* but no arrests?! Former FBI Asst Dir: “it just doesn’t add up…there’s just too much to work with to not know who this guy is” pic.twitter.com/XaeCz7bUmj — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 24, 2023

Now this…

According to Steve Baker at The Blaze a plainclothes undercover police officer found the DNC pipe bomb on January 6, 2021.

Via The Blaze.

Blaze Media can now reveal that the person who discovered the pipe bomb at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, was a United States Capitol Police plainclothes officer.

Multiple congressional staffers familiar with the investigation confirm to Blaze Media that despite months of the FBI stonewalling congressional committees’ inquiries, they now know the identity of that individual — previously only identified as a “passerby.”

At 1:05 p.m. on January 6, the then-unidentified person casually approached a D.C. Metropolitan Police vehicle parked in the DNC’s parking ramp driveway near South Capitol St., reportedly to inform police officers that he’d seen what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

Wearing dark clothes and a backpack, the individual can be seen in a video posted on Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s YouTube channel, first speaking to an officer on the driver’s side of the patrol car. He then casually walks around to the car’s passenger side window, where he leans in to chat for several seconds.

Here is a copy of the video via the Post Millennial.