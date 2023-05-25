Rep. Jim Jordan Sends Letter to FBI Demanding J6 Pipe Bomber Update – FBI Has Information on Suspect’s License Plate Number But Have Made No Arrests?

Over two years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI continued to drip out new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot in the months following the incident.

A whistleblower stepped forward in 2022 and disclosed that the FBI was withholding information on the investigation.

In 2023 the FBI finally offered a $500,000 reward for information on the alleged bomber. Maybe they need to check who was on duty that night?

The FBI still can’t find the person. Interesting.

Now FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin says the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable.

It was likely just a propaganda operation used to attack Trump supporters. Who would ever do such a thing?

On Wednesday, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Bill Posey (R-FL) sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), demanding an update on the case of the J6 pipe bomber.

Rep. Jordan’s letter highlights a crucial detail that has come to light: the FBI may possess information about the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

“As part of our oversight investigation into the pipe bombs placed near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee on January 5, 2021. At the start of the 118th Congress on January 17, 2023, we reiterated this request. To date, you have failed to comply,” reads the letter.

The committee’s interest in the investigation was sparked by a whistleblower disclosure from a senior FBI official, which raised questions about the “unusual” nature of the FBI’s investigative efforts.

The whistleblower disclosure revealed that the FBI’s Washington Field Office had requested other field offices to canvass all confidential human sources across the country for information about the culprit, despite more than a year having passed since the bombs were placed.

The request specifically asked for information from sources reporting on all types of threats, as the suspect’s “motive and ideology remained unknown.”

“Your failure to comply with our request is particularly concerning given recent media reports regarding the pipe bomb investigation,” the letter continued.

According to the letter, a former FBI agent who worked on the investigation indicated that the FBI had linked the suspected pipe bomber to a MetroRail SmarTrip Card. The individual used this card to travel through the Washington Metro system to a stop in Northern Virginia.

The FBI then used the security camera footage from the Northern Virginia Metro stop to identify the license plate of a car associated with the suspect. However, the FBI has yet to identify the suspect, despite these leads.

One former FBI assistant director observed, “[it just doesn’t add up … [t]here’s just too much to work with to not know who this guy is.”