WATCH: New Video From January 6 Shows Police Officer Carrying a Bag Toward Location of DNC “Pipe Bomb” 15 Minutes Before ‘Explosive Device’ Was Discovered

For years we’ve been told an unidentified suspect planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bombs.





The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

But did this so-called suspect actually plant the bombs the night before?

New video from January 6 shows a police officer carrying a bag toward the location of the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ at 12:51 pm on Jan. 6 – just 15 minutes before the ‘explosive device’ was discovered by another officer.

WATCH:

NEW: Recently discovered video from Jan 6 shows an individual believed to be police carrying a bag toward the location where “pipe bomb” was found at DNC. This is about 15 minutes before another officer “discovered” the device. Another shady moment in this unsolved “mystery” pic.twitter.com/OeZZsKw1hs — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 14, 2024

Did this police officer place the pipe bomb next to the park bench on January 6?

Not one Secret Service agent saw the pipe bomb during a sweep of the building before Kamala Harris arrived that day.

The bomb-sniffing dog that was brought to the location earlier in the day also didn’t detect the bomb.

Earlier this year J6 footage released showed a highly-trained bomb-sniffing dog somehow missing the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ just a few feet away at approximately 9:51 am that morning.

WATCH:

The FBI has told the public for 3+ years that the J5/6 “pipe bomber” planted the devices the night before. FBI brass insisted pipe bombs were viable—with black power—and deadly. So how did bomb sniffing canine miss DNC “bomb” just a few feet away at 9:50am? pic.twitter.com/ueyk85y6yA — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 13, 2024

Additionally Secret Service agents also miraculously didn’t seem concerned that a deadly ‘pipe bomb’ was discovered within close proximity to Kamala Harris.

Harris’s Secret Service detail arrived at 11:25 am that morning and did not find the pipe bomb…that’s because it was likely planted by the police officer 90 minutes later.

WATCH:

MORE DNC J6 FOOTAGE About 90 minutes after a bomb sniffing canine and his handler walked past the area where the alleged “pipe bomb” was planted, Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail arrived at 11:25am. At least 6 vehicles and numerous agents, officers, and security guards also… pic.twitter.com/Se47VXASYm — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 13, 2024

Earlier this year Darren Beattie of Revolver News joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the J6 footage showing how unconcerned Secret Service agents were after they found out about the so-called bomb.

Darren Beattie said what’s so shocking about the new footage is just how “utterly unconcerned both the metro PD and the Secret Service are about being informed that there was a pipe bomb literally within feet of them and within feet of their protectee, VP-elect Kamala Harris.”

The Secret Service allowed children to cross the street toward the bomb several minutes after it was discovered under the park bench.

Darren Beattie said according to sources who have seen the extended video, bomb robots showed up several minutes later and dismantled and diffused the pipe bomb.

On Wednesday Darren Beattie weighed in on the new footage released.

“Thanks to new footage presented by Julie Kelly, overwhlemingly likely that the FBI surveillance footage is fake and the bombs were actually planted not the evening before but day of Jan 6,” Darren Beattie.

“That explains why no one including secret service was able to “find” the bomb. It was planted later, to be conveniently found, along with the RNC bomb, within a 15 minute time frame that perfectly coincided with unfolding Ray Epps orchestrated breach of Capitol,” Beattie.