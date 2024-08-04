Must Be Election Year: Biden’s DHS Freezes Immigrant Parole Program Due to Fraud

It must be election year.

The Biden regime has temporarily frozen the CHNV Parole Program to due concerns of fraud. It’s hard to imagine they would care about a program that has currently flown over 500,000 people into the US when they have let well over 10 to 12 million illegals cross the border in the last few years.

The CHNV Parole Program, permits up to 30,000 people to be flown into the US each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela if they meet certain qualifications. It originally started in 2022 with Venezuela, then included Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua by early 2023.

Fox News Reported:

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration has put a controversial program that allows tens of thousands of migrants from four nations to fly or travel directly into the U.S. on hold, after a report circulated internally showing significant amounts of fraud in the program. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital that “out of an abundance of caution,” it has temporarily paused the issuing of advance travel authorizations for the program — which allows up to 30,000 nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) to travel into the U.S. each month and enter legally under the administration’s use of parole if they meet certain conditions. A congressional source had told Fox News Digital the pause came in mid-July after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in applications for those sponsoring the applicants. DHS said the pause was occurring as it reviewed sponsor applications. The focus is on issues with supporter filings, and not with the filings from the beneficiaries of the program themselves.

“A congressional source tells Fox News Digital that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stopped issuing travel authorizations to Venezuelans on July 6 and authorizations for the three remaining nationalities on July 18,” Fox News reported.

BREAKING: The Biden administration has temporarily paused its controversial CHNV mass parole program that allows migrants to fly into the U.S. after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in the program.

A report had showed that social security numbers and other information on the forms were used hundreds of times. The proportion of the number of forms to the number of sponsors for the CHNV Parolees showed evidence of fraud. Addresses were used numerous times, social security numbers of dead people were used, and some addresses were storage units. One phone number was submitted on about 2,000 forms.

In May, TGP had reported on the CHNV program. At that time there were approximately 434,000 people who were flown in on the program. That number is now over 500,000.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to take responsibility for the border crisis and for immigration in general. In February he was on “Meet the Press” and said he was not responsible for a “broken system.”

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

