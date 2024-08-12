Minnesotans Destroy Tim Walz in New Video ‘We Will Remember in November’ (Video)

No one knows how dangerous and weird Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz is better than Minnesotans.

A new video appeared over the weekend of Minnesotans telling the truth about Walz, revealing the extent of his extremism during the pandemic, his failure during the riots, and his failure to lead the state.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the hundreds of millions of dollars scammed from taxpayers under Walz’ watch.

Walz even bragged about leaving his 87-year-old mother, who had just undergone heart surgery, alone in her home to fend for herself.

He even set up a snitch hotline for neighbors to report their neighbors for violating his draconian COVID restrictions.

In the video, Minnesotans shared the impact of his failed leadership.

“I won’t forget when you illegally banned physicians from prescribing medications for early treatment.”

“I will never forget being forced out of my job at the V.A. of 20 years because of the vaccine mandate.”

“I won’t forget when you decided which businesses were essential and which ones weren’t.”

“You shut down stores, malls, zoos, everything, and we couldn’t even go outside.”

“I will remember when you sent COVID-positive patients back to the nursing homes, and you chose not to send them to the Bethesda COVID hospital. People died alone.”

“I will never forget how you closed our churches but left the liquor stores open.”

The video concluded with a powerful message from those who know Walz best, “We will remember in November.”

Watch: