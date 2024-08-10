Jesse Watters Breaks Down Massive Covid Funds Scam That Happened in Minnesota on Tim Walz’s Watch (VIDEO)

When the government was handing out tax dollars during Covid, there were plenty of scams. One of the biggest ones happened in Minnesota on Tim Walz’s watch.

Jesse Watters broke it all down on his show tonight, explaining how a Somali gang scammed Minnesota out of $250 million and used it to buy cars and other luxury items with some of the money even going overseas.

When Walz finally realized what happened and spoke about it, he was called a racist so he shut up about it but the feds finally caught on and prosecuted the scammers. Of course, by then it was too late.

From the Vigilant Fox on Twitter/X:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz allowed Somali fraudsters to steal a jaw-dropping $250 million of YOUR taxpayer money. This has been described as “single biggest COVID scam in American history.” The money was supposed to feed hungry kids. Instead, the cash mysteriously vanished into luxury cars, real estate, and extravagant trips. $160,000 was wired to China. Half a million was sent to Kenya for a lavish apartment. Ilhan Omar even took donations from these criminals. Walz knew it was a scam. He froze the funds, but when the fraudsters cried racism, he caved. He let them loot millions, desperate to save his political career. One fraudster was even honored with Minnesota’s Outstanding Refugee Award. It took federal agents years to step in, long after Walz allowed the plundering to continue.

Watch the video:

Walz is already a disaster of a running mate for Kamala Harris. It really looks like they didn’t vet him.