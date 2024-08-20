Matthew Perry’s Assistant Found the Actor ‘Unconscious’ Multiple Times in the Weeks Leading up to His Ketamine Overdose Death

Matthew Perry’s former personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa has admitted to having found the ‘Friends’ actor ‘unconscious’ multiple times in the days leading up to his death.

The assistant was the one who administered the fatal shot that killed Perry.

He pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Page Six reported:

“In his plea agreement obtained by Page Six, Iwamasa revealed he injected Perry with “significant quantities of ketamine,” totaling around “6-8 shots per day,” in the days before his death.

The former assistant said he found Perry ‘unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions’ in October.

On the day of Perry’s death, Iwamasa said he injected the actor around 8:30 a.m. and then again around 12:45 p.m. However, just 40 minutes later, Perry allegedly asked Iwamasa to prepare his jacuzzi and ‘shoot [him] up with a big one’, meaning another dose of the dissociative anesthetic.”

Read: Multiple Arrests Made in Connection to Actor Matthew Perry’s Death

Iwamasa administered three shots of ketamine on the fateful day.

After he left to run errands, he came back to find Perry face down in his jacuzzi.

Iwamasa and several others were charged in connection to Perry’s death.

Read: LAPD To Bring Charges and Expose Hollywood Drug Rings in the Investigation of OD Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry: REPORT

Dr. Salvador Plasencia and the ‘Queen of Ketamnine’, Jasveen Sangham were also charged.

Plasencia provided the actor with liquid ketamine to profit off Perry’s known addiction struggles.

Perry paid the doctors around $55,000 for the drug.

“[Erik] Fleming pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death on Aug 8.

Similarly, Chavez also agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He is facing up to 10 years behind bars.”

Read more: