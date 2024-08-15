Multiple Arrests Made in Connection to Actor Matthew Perry’s Death

Authorities investigating the death of actor Matthew Perry have arrested multiple people in connection to his ketamine overdose death last year.

ABC News reported the arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday, and a doctor was arrested.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, on October 28 of last year, Perry was found face down in his hot tub, where he was declared dead by paramedics.

An autopsy released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office in December of last year revealed Perry had a considerable amount of ketamine in his blood at the time of his death.

The Associated Press reported that federal prosecutors are expected to unseal an indictment later on Thursday to give more details on the individuals arrested.

Multiple arrests made in Matthew Perry’s ketamine death amid investigation: report https://t.co/43gnMjqatt pic.twitter.com/OPRzeUGowR — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2024

Per ABC News:

Multiple people are now facing federal charges in connection with the ketamine death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, ABC News has learned. The arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday and include a doctor, according to law enforcement sources. The charges will be announced at a news briefing later on Thursday with the U.S. attorney for Los Angeles and the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

The investigation of the death of Matthew Perry has involved several federal agencies, including the United States Postal Service.

