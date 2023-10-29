Matthew Perry’s Haunting Last Photo Before Death

“Friends” star Matthew Perry died on Saturday of an apparent ‘drowning’ at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54.

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on the highly popular sit-com “Friends” from 1994-2004.

Perry, who was public about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, was reportedly found at his own home in a hot tub after law enforcement responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 4 pm local time.

In 2016, Perry said in an interview that he doesn’t remember filming 3 seasons of ‘Friends’ because he was so deep in his addiction.

According to TMZ, no drugs were found at the scene.

Matthew Perry had reportedly played 2 hours of pickleball on Saturday morning and sent his assistant to run some errands. When the assistant returned to Perry’s home, he found him unresponsive and dialed 911, TMZ reported.

Perry posted one last haunting photo of himself in a hot tub a few days before he was found dead… in a hot tub.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” Matthew Perry said in a post on Instagram this week shortly before his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” Warner Bros., producer of “Friends,” said in a statement. “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death. The cause of death will be determined at a later date by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.” The Los Angeles Times reported.